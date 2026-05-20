Charlie Kirk's old Thomas Massie remark is a reminder to Trump: ‘Terrific man’ or ‘disloyal fool’?

President Donald Trump scored a big victory against one of his most vocal Republican critics. The 79-year-old wasted no time in celebrating Ed Gallrein's win against Massie in the Northern Kentucky primary on Tuesday, even saying that the veteran is the ‘worst congressman in the Republican Party’. However, several voters wanted to remind Trump of something - his loyal follower and friend Charlie Kirk's support of Massie. Turning Point USA Founder Charlie Kirk speaks during a campaign rally, Oct. 24, 2024, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher, File) (AP)

With nearly all the votes counted, Gallrein had about 55% to Massie’s 45%, Decision Desk HQ reported. Trump then posted about his influence in the race. “Can you imagine “Congressman” Thomas Massie putting out a many years ago Endorsement of him, by me, when he knows that he wasn’t endorsed, but that I proudly endorsed Ed Gallrein? The reason is that Massie has turned out to be the Worst Congressman in the Republican Party. This shows what a totally dishonest and desperate guy Massie is, and I hope the Voters aren’t fooled by his deception!” he wrote on Truth Social.

Read More: Election results today: Who won races in Kentucky, Georgia, Alabama, Pennsylvania, Oregon, Idaho?

Trump vs Charlie Kirk Over the past few months, the president has used terms like ‘lowlife’, ‘moron’, and a 'disloyal, ungracious, and sanctimonious fool' for Massie. He also accused the congressman of being disloyal to the Republican Party, the people of Kentucky, and the country. In a personal attack following Massie's remarriage, Trump suggested Massie's new wife would soon realize she was ‘stuck with a LOSER!’.

However, Charlie Kirk had a completely different opinion of Massie. The late-conservative activist and pro-Trump commentator- the founder of Turning Point USA - had lavishly praised the Kentucky Rep.

"[Massie] is one of my favorite members of Congress. He loves the Constitution. He loves liberty. He's honest, and he's tough. Thomas Massie is just terrific."

What happened in Kentucky? Gallrein, a former Navy SEAL and farmer, built his campaign almost entirely around loyalty to Trump. He largely avoided media appearances, refused to debate Massie, and campaigned on promises to back the president’s agenda in Washington.

Read More: Thomas Massie loses to Ed Gallrein: Ex Cynthia West's surprising first reaction; Trump's White House has four-word reply

“The winner of the race is not so much Ed Gallrein, but it is for the Republicans of Kentucky District Four, who I will be a champion for in Washington,” Gallrein told supporters during his victory speech, where he first thanked Trump.

Trump-backed effort ousts Massie The Kentucky primary became a national test of whether Republican lawmakers could openly challenge Trump and survive politically. Massie, a libertarian-leaning fiscal conservative, repeatedly broke with Trump and GOP leadership on several high-profile issues. He opposed the Republicans’ massive 2025 tax and healthcare package over concerns about government spending and also joined bipartisan calls demanding the release of the Epstein files.

Those moves turned him into one of Trump’s top political targets. Over recent months, Trump publicly attacked Massie on social media, calling him a “lowlife,” “moron” and “the Worst ‘Republican’ Congressman we have had in many years.”

At a Kentucky rally earlier this year, Trump declared he simply wanted “somebody with a warm body to beat Massie.”

Massie conceded defeat Tuesday night but used his speech to criticize the influence of money in modern elections and Trump’s political priorities.

“We stirred up something,” Massie told supporters Tuesday night. “There is a yearning in this country for someone who will vote for principles over party.”

He also accused opponents of effectively buying the seat and mocked Trump for focusing on plans for a new White House ballroom while Americans struggle economically.

Massive spending poured into race According to AdImpact data, nearly $33 million was spent on the race, an unusually high amount for a congressional primary.

Gallrein and allied groups accounted for roughly $19 million in spending. Several major donors and super PACs backed his campaign, including organizations tied to hedge fund billionaire Paul Singer, Apollo Global Management executive Marc Rowan, and investor Haim Saban.

Two major pro-Israel groups also heavily supported Gallrein. The United Democracy Project, linked to AIPAC, and the Republican Jewish Coalition Victory Fund reportedly spent more than $9 million combined.

(With inputs from Bloomberg)