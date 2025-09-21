Charlie Kirk's wife Erika opens up about haunting moments after husband's death: ‘I can’t go into…’

Erika Kirk, the widow of conservative activist Charlie Kirk, talked candidly about the days before his death and the grief that followed in a recent interview with the New York Times. Following a year of increasing death threats and security concerns, Kirk was shot and killed while making an appearance at a Utah university. Charlie Kirk (R) and and his wife Erika Lane Frantzve (L) on stage during the Turning Point USA Inaugural-Eve Ball (Getty Images via AFP)

Did Erika ask Charlie to wear bulletproof jacket?

Erika claimed that she persuaded her husband to wear a bulletproof vest during a pre-event supper, but he refused. Kirk stated that he felt safe with his security crew, with whom he had been touring for months, and the additional safeguards for the Utah event when a friend proposed bulletproof glass for speeches.

Erika had planned to travel with him, but she had to remain behind since her mother was receiving medical care. She was supposed to see him again in Colorado at the next tour stop.

Erika opens up about post death trauma

Erika Kirk, who is now raising their two young children, revealed that often the smallest memories are the most difficult, such as Charlie's towels that are still on the floor of their bathroom.

Heartbroken Kirk told The Times, “To this day, I can’t go into my bedroom,” adding that “I’m rotating where I sleep.”

She told The Times that taking care of their kids has helped her feel grounded despite the tragic loss.

When Erika saw Charlie's body

Recalling the horrific moment after Kirk's death, she said she was given a chance to see Kirk's body at the hospital, but was told not to. According to her, it was one of the most unsettling experiences. Erika, however, responded firmly, saying, “With all due respect, I want to see what they did to my husband,” as per Times.

Charlie Kirk funeral

Tens of thousands of people are anticipated to attend the memorial ceremony for Kirk, the conservative activist who was shot dead at a Utah university, at a football stadium in Glendale, Arizona, on Sunday.

There will be very strict security for the service since President Donald Trump and members of his Cabinet will be addressing the event.