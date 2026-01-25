‘Chased vehicle, broke windows’: US immigration agents detain 2-year-old in violent Minneapolis raid

US immigration authorites once again came under controversy after a 2-year-old girl was taken into ICE custody along with her father on Thursday in Minneapolis. US immigration agents ‘chased vehicle, broke windows’ while detaining 2-year-old in Minneapolis (Getty Images via AFP)

Elvis Joel Tipan-Echeverria and his daughter, Chloe Renata Tipan Villacis, were reportedly intercepted in south Minneapolis while returning from a grocery store, Minneapolis City Council member Jason Chavez said is a post on Instagram.

The toddler was flown to Texas and was later returned to her mother on Friday afternoon, CNN reported quoting the family's lawyer.

ICE agnts chased vehicle, broke windows The toddler and her father had been initially held at a federal facility in Minneapolis after agents pursued their vehicle in what the Department of Homeland Security described as a “targeted enforcement operation.”

Chavez described the scene on social media: “A suspicious vehicle followed her father’s vehicle home, broke his window and kidnapped them. No judicial warrant was provided.”

During Tipan-Echeverria’s arrest, about 120 individuals surrounded the agents, blocking them and reportedly throwing rocks and garbage cans toward the officers and the child, the DHS spokesperson said. Crowd control measures were eventually deployed, NBC reported.

Lawyers for the family, cited by CNN, identified the location as the Whipple Federal Building, which has recently been the site of tense standoffs following the death of Minneapolis resident Renee Good earlier this month.

Court order ‘ignored’ The child’s transfer to Texas happened despite a court order requiring her immediate release, according to an affidavit filed by the family’s attorney. Chloe’s father remains in ICE custody, the family lawyer Kira Kelley told CNN Friday evening.

Kelley told CNN that both father and daughter were on the same flight returning to Minnesota Friday afternoon. “The child is out of detention as of this afternoon, and recovering from this horrific ordeal,” she added.