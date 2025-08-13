Chattanooga flooding leaves cars stranded on I-24, forces road closures; videos show chaos

Major flooding is ongoing in Chattanooga, Tennessee, with parts of I-24 completely submerged. Photos and videos from the scene show multiple vehicles stranded as floodwaters continue to rise. Major flooding in Chattanooga, Tennessee.(Representational image/ Isaac Rowlett via REUTERS)

According to the National Weather Service in Morristown, Chattanooga Airport recorded 6.42 inches of rain on Tuesday.

In a post on X, the NWS confirmed, "Chattanooga Airport has recorded 6.42" of rain so far today. This is the second wettest 1-day total in the city's period of record, going back to 1879. The record is 9.49" of rain from T.S. Lee's remnants in September 2011."

Tennessee Flash Flood Warning

A Flash Flood Warning remains in effect until 10:45 PM EDT for southwestern Bradley County and southeastern Hamilton County in East Tennessee. As of 8:02 PM EDT, local law enforcement reported heavy rainfall from ongoing thunderstorms across the area.

Locations Likely to Experience Flash Flooding:

Chattanooga

Ridgeside

Harrison

South Cleveland

Red Bank

Collegedale

East Brainerd

Ooltewah

East Ridge

Apison

Lookout Mountain

McDonald

Red Clay State Park