Search
Wed, Aug 13, 2025
New Delhi oC

Chattanooga flooding leaves cars stranded on I-24, forces road closures; videos show chaos

ByVaishnavi Vaidyanathan
Published on: Aug 13, 2025 06:20 am IST

Flooding in Chattanooga, Tennessee has forced road closures. Photos and videos shows vehicles stranded on I-24. Chattanooga Airport recorded 6.42 inches of rain

Major flooding is ongoing in Chattanooga, Tennessee, with parts of I-24 completely submerged. Photos and videos from the scene show multiple vehicles stranded as floodwaters continue to rise.

Major flooding in Chattanooga, Tennessee.(Representational image/ Isaac Rowlett via REUTERS)
Major flooding in Chattanooga, Tennessee.(Representational image/ Isaac Rowlett via REUTERS)

According to the National Weather Service in Morristown, Chattanooga Airport recorded 6.42 inches of rain on Tuesday.

In a post on X, the NWS confirmed, "Chattanooga Airport has recorded 6.42" of rain so far today. This is the second wettest 1-day total in the city's period of record, going back to 1879. The record is 9.49" of rain from T.S. Lee's remnants in September 2011."

Tennessee Flash Flood Warning

A Flash Flood Warning remains in effect until 10:45 PM EDT for southwestern Bradley County and southeastern Hamilton County in East Tennessee. As of 8:02 PM EDT, local law enforcement reported heavy rainfall from ongoing thunderstorms across the area.

Locations Likely to Experience Flash Flooding:

Chattanooga

Ridgeside

Harrison

South Cleveland

Red Bank

Collegedale

East Brainerd

Ooltewah

East Ridge

Apison

Lookout Mountain

McDonald

Red Clay State Park

Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics also realtime updates on Indonesia ferry fire.
Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics also realtime updates on Indonesia ferry fire.
News / World News / US News / Chattanooga flooding leaves cars stranded on I-24, forces road closures; videos show chaos
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On