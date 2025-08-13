Chattanooga flooding leaves cars stranded on I-24, forces road closures; videos show chaos

Flooding in Chattanooga, Tennessee has forced road closures. Photos and videos shows vehicles stranded on I-24. Chattanooga Airport recorded 6.42 inches of rain
Major flooding is ongoing in Chattanooga, Tennessee, with parts of I-24 completely submerged. Photos and videos from the scene show multiple vehicles stranded as floodwaters continue to rise.
According to the National Weather Service in Morristown, Chattanooga Airport recorded 6.42 inches of rain on Tuesday.
In a post on X, the NWS confirmed, "Chattanooga Airport has recorded 6.42" of rain so far today. This is the second wettest 1-day total in the city's period of record, going back to 1879. The record is 9.49" of rain from T.S. Lee's remnants in September 2011."
Tennessee Flash Flood Warning
A Flash Flood Warning remains in effect until 10:45 PM EDT for southwestern Bradley County and southeastern Hamilton County in East Tennessee. As of 8:02 PM EDT, local law enforcement reported heavy rainfall from ongoing thunderstorms across the area.