Chemical fire in Newburgh, Indiana: Shelter-in-place order issued; video shows massive blaze

A chemical fire broke out in Newburgh, Indiana, on Saturday, prompting a shelter-in-place advisory, the Warrick County Sheriff's Office said. Smoke was seen from the fire in Newburgh, Indiana.(Facebook/Warrick County Sheriff's Office)

Videos of the incident have begun to circulate on social media. The clip showed a massive blaze and smoke billowing after the fire.

Meanwhile, authorities have provided updates on the incident.

What the sheriff's office said

They shared that the Ohio Township Fire Department, along with other local fire departments, is working on the active fire on Vann Road between Weathers Road and Anderson Road. “Due to the fire and the possibility of hazardous chemicals being involved, residents east of Anderson Road between Vann Road and Oakgrove/Roeder Road are advised to shelter in place until further notice,” they added in the statement.

Also Read | Pyrite fire in California: Fast-moving wildfire forces evacuation in Jurupa Valley; Check map, warnings and videos here

People have been advised to remain indoors, keep doors and windows closed, and avoid the affected areas to allow emergency crews to work safely.

In a later update, the sheriff's office also extended the shelter-in-place order for residents on Lincoln Avenue from Anderson Road to State Road 61. A third update expanded this to include Sharon Road, Ferstal Road, and the area from State Road 66 to the riverfront, east of Anderson Road.

A shelter-in-place order means that people have to remain where they are until they get an evacuation order or an all clear from the authorities.

The sheriff's office has also warned people not to fly drones over the area where teams were working to contain the situation. “Please do not fly drones in the emergency area while crews are working. This presents a hazard to those on the ground and diverts resources from the emergency response,” the sheriff's office said.

While the situation is not yet under control, several people reacted to the sheriff's department sharing news about the chemical fire. “What chemicals are burning?? What are we being exposed to?,” a person asked on Facebook. Others sent prayers and tagged people in the area, asking them to stay careful.