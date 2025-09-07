Pyrite fire in California: Fast-moving wildfire forces evacuation in Jurupa Valley; Check map, warnings and videos here

A brush fire erupted on Friday afternoon in Jurupa Valley, close to the Jurupa Mountains Discovery Center, prompting evacuations in several regions. The Pyrite fire burning in California has consumed 425 acres as of Saturday morning, with only 15% of it contained. Jurupa Valley's Pyrite Fire has led to evacuations(X@DadGuyTheMan)

Soon after the blaze was reported, fire officials stated that the Pyrite fire was expanding in a region with light vegetation at a moderate rate of speed.

Meanwhile, Cal Fire Riverside informed that evacuation orders were given Friday night for the region west of Armstrong Road, east of Almandine Way, south of Sierra Avenue, and north of the 60 freeway.

However, mandatory evacuation orders were revised to warnings as of Saturday morning.

Pyrite fire map and videos

Pyrite fire map can be checked here. Meanwhile, several people and journalists shared the videos and picture of the blaze in California. However, Hindustan Times cannot independently verified the authenticity of these videos and pictures.

Pyrite fire warnings

The nonprofit wildfire monitoring app Watch Duty reported that earlier warnings have been withdrawn in other regions.

“Firefighters made strong progress overnight, with hand crews cutting line around the fire perimeter and continuing today to strengthen containment lines,” Cal Fire stated.

No injuries were reported so far.

As of Saturday morning, 297 firefighters, including eight hand crews, were battling the fire. According to fire officials, splashes of water from two helicopters assisted them in firefighting operations.

Investigations are underway to determine the cause of the fire.