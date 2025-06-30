Tyler fire map: Riverside officials issue evacuation order amid wildfire, power outage reported

A new wildfire, the Tyler fire, broke out in Riverside County, California, on Sunday, and authorities have issued an evacuation order for Gaylord, Eureka, and Mandalay streets. A fire map showed the blaze spreading to over 20 acres. The RPU power outage map showed hundreds of residents without power in the area. A new wildfire, the Tyler fire, broke out in Riverside County(X)

Riverside Fire Department, in its latest update, stated that the the vegetation fire had affected Ward 7 of Hemenway.

“The fire is now at 4 alarms along with five of the closest mutual aid engine companies and a Cal-Fire agency rep. The city is being impacted by heavy drift smoke. We are doing area checks due to 911 callers calling in smoke concerns from the fire,” it noted on social media.

Initially, the fire department noted that the fire was a ‘three alarm’ incident and had the potential of spreading to 45 acres.

“IC requesting one Cal Fire copter and 2 hand crews. Fire is currently around 20 acres. Evacuations for Gaylord, Eureka & Mandalay streets. The fire did not start at Tyler and Mandalay, it started well to the west,” a local reported on X, platform formerly known as Twitter.

Southern California Edison noted that the power outage in Riverside County started around 9:00 AM PST and the estimated restoration time was set at 5:00 PM.

“Evacuation ORDERS have now been issued for areas west of riverside. If you are in the highlighted area you will be evacuated if you haven’t already evacuated. This fire, while not very large still poses an immediate to life, it also doesn’t seem to be slowing down,” another local posted on X.

“I haven’t seen wording like this in quite some time, “the fire poses an immediate threat to life, structures and property”. This shows that the fire is moving fast (as previously reported) and into populated regions,” a third one added.