Mark Zuckerberg sues Mark Zuckerberg: Why an Indiana lawyer filed a lawsuit against Meta CEO?

A lawyer named Mark Zuckerberg has filed a lawsuit against Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg. Reportedly, the Indiana man sued the billionaire as his Facebook accounts keep getting suspended on his namesake’s platform after the system flags them as profiles falsely impersonating Mark Zuckerberg. Lawyer Mark Zuckerberg, who sued Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, believes he will win the case. (AP)

"It's not funny," he said. "Not when they take my money. This really pissed me off,” the bankruptcy lawyer told the Indianapolis local 13WTHR. Zuckerberg said that in the last eight years, his business account was shut down five times. In addition, his personal account was also banned four times.

"And using a false name! Which I've had way longer than he has," Zuckerberg said. "I've got better things to do than sue Facebook. They have more money and more lawyers and more resources than I do. I'd rather not pick a fight with them, but I don't know how else to make them stop!"

Why did he decide to sue?

He just didn’t decide to sue the Meta CEO. Over the years, he contacted Facebook each time one of his accounts was taken down, and the company also apologised over email. However, it kept happening, and the lawyer now had enough.

"I did everything they asked me to do, like I always do. They ask you to appeal if you think your suspension is not proper. I filed the proper appeals with them the very next day and I've heard nothing from them and it's been four months. The last time they did it, it was over six months before they turned my account back on. So I don't know how else to get their attention," Zuckerberg told the outlet, adding, "For somebody who purports to be one of the leading tech companies in the world, and they can't stop doing this? And they can't seem to get their appeal process to work? I think they have a problem."

What is he suing for?

Lawyer Zuckerberg alleged that this constant ban on his accounts has cost him client communication. He also claimed that he had lost thousands of dollars in ads he placed for his law practice.

In his lawsuit, he is asking Meta to restore his account permanently. He also wants attorney fees and the money he lost on ads. The lawyer believes that he will win the case.