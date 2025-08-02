Cheyenne tornado warning: Scary supercell storm over city as sirens go off; Watch

A massive tornado warned supercell storm was over Cheyenne amid NWS warnings for three Wyoming counties on Friday. The storm produced a scary sight at Cheyenne as continuous rain and hail spattered Laramie County. People posted photos of baseball-sized hail hitting the city as tornado sirens went off. The warning lasts till 6:15 p.m. EDT, as per the NWS. Representational image.

Here's a time-lapse video of the tornado-warned storm in Cheyenne:

Along with Laramie County, nearby Goshen County and Platte County were also placed under a tornado watch by the NWS till 10 p.m. Friday. Additionally, parts of northeast Colorado and the Nebraska Panhandle were placed under a tornado warning. The NWS said that the storm could produce hail up to three inches in diameter and winds of up to 70 mph.

The hail in Cheyenne caused damage to trees, homes, and vehicles caught in the storm. Cheyenne residents posted photos of the hail, while other videos showed an airplane stuck on the runway at the airport in Cheyenne.

Here's a video of the airplane stuck at the airport amid the storm and the hail. The video was caught on the dash cam at the runway.

People Share Photos Of Hail

Several residents of the Wyoming city shared photos of the hail that fell on their backyards. Here are some of the photos, and as can be seen, the ice balls are sized between a tennis ball and a baseball.

Here are some of the photos:

While the tornado warning will stay it effect till 6:15 p.m. the city will continue to be under a tornado watch till 10:15 p.m. later tonight. Further storms and hail are also possible.

Also read: Tornado watch: Parts of Wyoming, Colorado and Nebraska under alert; check list of counties

List of Areas Under Tornado Watch

The following counties in Colorado, Nebraska and Wyoming were placed under a tornado watch till 10:15 p.m. Friday.

Northeast Colorado: Logan, Morgan, Phillips, Sedgwick, Washington, Weld

Nebraska Panhandle: Banner, Cheyenne, Kimball, Morrill, Scotts Bluff

Southeast Wyoming: Goshen, Laramie, Platte