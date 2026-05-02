Chick-fil-A down: What happened to mobile app today? How to fix amid massive outage

Chick-fil-A down: Fast-food chain Chick-fil-A's mobile application witnessed a massive outage on Friday. Downdetector, a platform that reports about online outages, showed at least 1350 reports in the US at the time of writing this story. Many customers also complained on social media, saying orders were not going through, the app was freezing or crashing, and some faced difficulty logging in. Chick-fil-A app was was down on Friday (Unsplash)

The company is yet to issue an update. Downdetector's map showed issues spread across Richmond, New York, Dallas and other metros.

How to fix Chick-fil-A App rssues right now Here are the most effective troubleshooting steps that resolve the problem for most users:

Update the app Make sure you’re using the latest version from the App Store or Google Play. Many recent complaints stem from outdated versions.

Force close and restart Completely close the app, restart your phone, and reopen it. This fixes temporary glitches for the majority of users.

Clear cache and data On Android: Settings → Apps → Chick-fil-A → Storage → Clear Cache (then Clear Data if needed).

On iOS: Offload the app or delete and reinstall it.

Check location services and permissions Ensure Location Services are enabled (Chick-fil-A requires this for nearby restaurant availability and ordering). Also allow notifications and background app refresh.

Switch networks Toggle between Wi-Fi and mobile data. Disable any VPN you’re using, as it can interfere with Chick-fil-A’s servers.

Additional tips Log out of your Chick-fil-A One account and log back in.

Try ordering through the website (chick-fil-a.com) as a temporary workaround if the app continues failing.

If the issue persists after these steps, contact Chick-fil-A Guest Services through the app (Help → Contact Us) or call your local restaurant.

Chick-fil-A has not issued any official statement about a major outage today. Most reported issues tend to resolve within a few hours after basic troubleshooting.