Chime down in US: Users report app not working

Chime is currently experiencing outages in the US, with numerous users reporting that the app is not working properly. As of 10 p.m. EDT, DownDetector has received over 2,500 reports of outages, with the majority of users citing issues with mobile banking and fund transfers. As of 10:30 p.m. EDT, Chime has not responded to the outage reports. Chime app not working.(Representational Image/ UnSplash)

User reactions on DownDetector -

“It's been down over 30 mins now, we need to access our money,” one user reported.

Another wrote, “Anyone Talk to them yet. On forever hold. Atleast it says my correct balance but I can't use it or move it.”

A third user asked, “Is anyone else transfers not showing or updating?”

Another user expressed, “Chime App not working …..I guess this is what it feels like when your money is all digital.”

User reactions on X -

“Literally trying to get A car wash & Chime went down & I left my card unlocked it still isn’t letting me use it. I can’t even use the app, I’ve had chime for years & I’ve never had an issue like this. I don’t like it when I can’t access my money,” a Chime user expressed.

Another asked, “Is your app frozen too? It started with a declined card , then trying to get in my app it won’t let me see or do anything just the initial screen of balances. Glad it’s not just me having issues though I thought it was hacked.”

A third user complained, “I've been using chime for years and this is the first trouble I've had with it. I don't like not being able to use my money.”

Another user wrote, “I’ve never ever ever had a problem, but money problems??? Is problems I don’t play with!!! Let me get my money up outta here.”