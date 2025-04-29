China's foreign minister warns against appeasing US ‘bully’ amid Trump tariff threats

China’s top diplomat warned against appeasing the “bully” of the United States, urging countries not to yield to tariff threats as the Trump administration hints at new trade measures to pressure Beijing. China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi arrives to Itamaraty Palacefor the BRICS foreign ministers' meeting in Rio de Janeiro, Monday, April 28, 2025. (AP)

Speaking at a BRICS meeting, Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi rallied emerging-market nations to resist US levies, insisting that appeasement would only embolden the US.

The comments show China’s position on resisting pressure for trade talks, even as US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent mentions the possibility of export bans on China to gain leverage, reported Bloomberg.

“The US, which has long benefited enormously from free trade, is now going so far as to use tariffs as a bargaining chip to demand exorbitant prices from all countries. If one chooses to remain silent, compromise and cower, it will only make the bully want to push his luck more,” Wang said in Brazil on Monday.

Beijing has repeatedly urged its allies to support multilateralism and warned other governments against striking deals with the US president that might harm China’s interests.

His comments come as Washington maintains that the ball is in Beijing’s court to de-escalate tensions. Bessent said on Monday that the US has an “escalation ladder” and is “anxious not to have to use it,” highlighting the administration’s increasing urgency to bring China to the negotiating table.

“That the Chinese are exempting all these goods tells me that they want a de-escalation,” he said in an interview with CNBC, citing Beijing’s reported move to suspend 125% tariffs on US imports including medical equipment, plane leases and at least eight semiconductor-related products.

“What we haven’t done is escalate by embargoing those goods or putting a trade ban on those goods, which we could if we needed to, to gain more leverage,” Bessent added.

China has consistently denied that it is engaged in trade talks with the US, instead insisting on mutual respect and the removal of all tariffs as a precondition for any negotiations.

On Monday, Chinese officials pledged additional support for exporters impacted by US tariffs, reflecting a growing urgency to strengthen a sector that accounted for nearly a third of the country’s economic growth last year.

With Bloomberg inputs