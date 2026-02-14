Chris Paul retires from NBA after a 20-year career: Here's his net worth

Chris Paul is regarded as one of the greatest point guards in NBA history. Paul has recently retired from professional basketball after an illustrious 21-season career and has left behind a Hall-of-fame-calibre legacy and with a substantial personal fortune. Chris Paul, one of the NBA's greatest point guards, retired after 21 seasons, leaving a Hall-of-fame legacy. Here's a look at his net worth.. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, File) (AP)

Paul, affectionately known as the “Point God”, announced his retirement on Instagram on February 13. He wrote, “This is it! After 21 years, I'm stepping away from basketball.”

Chris Paul's net worth Chris Paul's NBA salary and contracts The former Clippers guard's entire NBA earnings come to almost $479.3 million, while his worth is $180 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Over his professional tenure, Paul's on-court productivity has led to lucrative contracts. His largest NBA payday came with a four-year, $120 million extension signed with the Phoenix Suns.

Paul’s 2025-26 season saw him sign a one-year contract worth $3.6 million with the Los Angeles Clippers before being traded to the Toronto Raptors, who subsequently waived him.

Before the pandemic cut, his 2020–21 contract of $41.4 million tied with the second-highest in the NBA. In 2021-22, he made $30.8 million.

According to Yardbarker, Paul earned over $400 million in NBA salaries throughout his career, placing him among the top five highest career earnings in the league.

Chris Paul's endorsements and business venture Paul's revenue is also mostly derived from endorsements. State Farm, Jordan Brand/Nike, Tissot, Panini, and Beyond Meat are just a few of the companies he has inked deals with.

Paul's investments in the tech startup Hyperice and Angel City FC (NWSL), his production company, Ohh Dip!!! Entertainment, as well as the Good Eat'n snack brand, has also increased his financial standing.

According to Forbes, his business portfolio has included equity stakes in companies like State Farm promotions and partnerships in sports franchises, further boosting his post-career wealth.