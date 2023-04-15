Kevin Durant's stint with Phoenix Suns sets stage for playoff showdown with Los Angeles Clippers

Kevin Durant's arrival with the Phoenix Suns hasn't been all smooth sailing. Injuries have limited the 13-time All-Star to just eight games since he joined the team in a mid-February shakeup. But, when Durant has played, he's been impressive, and the Suns are unbeaten with him in the lineup, fueling hopes of a first NBA championship for the franchise in its 55-year history. Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant (35) before the Suns play against the Los Angeles Lakers at Crypto.com Arena.(USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Con)

Durant's arrival adds to an already talented Suns roster, which includes Chris Paul, Devin Booker, and Deandre Ayton. The team will face off against the Los Angeles Clippers in the opening round of the playoffs, with the Clippers' roster boasting two-time Finals MVP Kawhi Leonard and nine-time All-Star Russell Westbrook.

Although the Clippers are without All-Star Paul George due to a knee injury, Coach Ty Lue is confident in his team's ability to be "locked in" and rise to the challenge against the Suns.

The Suns are hoping to erase the memory of their most humiliating postseason loss last year, where they were defeated by the Dallas Mavericks in the Western Conference semifinals. Booker acknowledges the loss and says the team is determined to get back to the postseason and make it count this time.

The playoffs will also see Durant and Westbrook face each other for the first time since their days playing together in Oklahoma City. Despite the history between them, both players have expressed mutual respect and a desire to compete.

Durant has made a significant impact in his limited time with the Suns, averaging 26 points per game and shooting 57% from the field, including an impressive 53% from beyond the arc. The Suns will be hoping to have key veterans Bismack Biyombo and Cameron Payne available for Game 1 against the Clippers, as they recover from injuries sustained during the regular season.

Also read | Ready for hoops and dunks? Here's how to watch NBA Playoffs 2023 without cable

As the playoffs get underway, all eyes will be on Durant and the Suns to see if they can continue their unbeaten streak and make a serious run at an NBA championship.