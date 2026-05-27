Christian Menefee wife and children: All about Kaitlyn Pennington-Hill and their kids

Christian Menefee defeated longtime Rep. Al Green in the Democratic primary runoff for Texas’ 18th Congressional District, winning about 68.5% of the vote and ending Green’s more than two decades in Congress. Rep. Christian Menefee (D-TX) departs after speaking at an Organization of Iranian American Communities meeting on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC. (Getty Images via AFP)

Wife: Kaitlyn Menefee Christian Menefee is married to Kaitlyn Menefee (née Kaitlyn Pennington-Hill), an attorney. The couple met while attending Washington University School of Law, where Kaitlyn was a year behind him.

They were married in 2019 in a vintage outdoor ceremony at Hughes Manor in Houston.

In a heartwarming birthday post for his wife in September 2025, Christian Menefee wrote, “Y’all help me wish a Happy Birthday to my wife and everyone’s favorite person, Kaitlyn! Thank you for bringing both joy and calm everywhere you go. Thank you for always being caring and thoughtful. Thank you for somehow managing to be the flyest yet most laid back person there is. And thank you for always being supportive yet still giving truth when it’s most needed.”

He added, "The boys and I are blessed to call Kaitlyn ours, and I’m praying this next year brings her even more joy and fulfillment. (Gabriel says she’s his best friend. Malcolm just said “mama”… then threw a toy at my head.) Love you, Kaitlyn Pennington-Hill Menefee — Happy Birthday."

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Children Christian and Kaitlyn Menefee have two sons: Gabriel Menefee and Malcolm Menefee.

The family lives in Houston with their two rescue dogs, Howie and Kennedy.

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