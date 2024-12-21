Christmas 2024 menu that's vegan and gluten-free: These recipes will make everyone feel merry this holiday season

Christmas 2024 calls for family dinners, celebrating the bond of togetherness over a hearty meal. Gathering around the table, sharing stories and savouring the meals embody true Christmas magic. But it puts a damper on the cheer when not some people feel left out due to their dietary preferences and lack of an inclusive menu. Christmas 2024: Inclusive feasting for all is more than possible this holiday season.(Shutterstock)

Not all family members eat non-veg or are comfortable with it, making it challenging to ensure everyone feels included. Whether it's vegan, gluten-free, or other dietary preferences, it's possible to be mindful of their needs. Don’t make anyone feel left out and instead create tasty meals that everyone can enjoy. Here are some veg and gluten-free recipes to include in your menu for an inclusive holiday feasting.

Appetiser

Air fryer sweet potato chips

Recipe by Elizabeth Godecke

Ingredients

2 to 3 large sweet potatoes, peeled and cut into 1/8-inch slices

2 tablespoons canola oil

1 teaspoon chili powder

1/2 teaspoon garlic powder

1/2 teaspoon taco seasoning

1/4 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon ground cumin

1/4 teaspoon pepper

1/8 teaspoon cayenne pepper

For the dip:

3/4 cup mayonnaise

1/2 cup sour cream

2 ounces cream cheese, softened

4-1/2 teaspoons minced fresh cilantro

1-1/2 teaspoons lemon juice

1/2 teaspoon celery salt

1/8 teaspoon pepper

Recipe

This is a healthy recipe, as it requires minimum oil when air-fried. Firstly, let the sweet potato slices soak in cold water for about 20 minutes. Then let it dry off.

Next, pre-heat the air fryer to 360 degrees before you pop in the slices.

In a mixing bowl, add oil and all the other ingredients- chili powder, garlic powder, taco seasoning, ground cumin, cayenne pepper. Mix well and slather on the potato slices. Shake the potato slices in a bowl to make sure the potatoes are well coated with all the seasoning ingredients.

Lightly grease the tray in the air fryer. In a single layer, add the potato slices. Don't stack them. Let them cook for agood 15-20 minutes. The slices should turn golden-brown, indicating how crispy they have become. Serve it with a refreshing dip. This is a light appetiser with a sweet-savoury taste and won't make you full, leaving ample space for the main course and dessert. This recipe is so simple, that you can even get your kids to try to make this.

Main course

Cauliflower steak

Recipe by Joanna

Ingredients

1-2 cross sections of cauliflower

3 garlic cloves

3-4 branches of fresh thyme

3-4 tablespoon of butter

2 tablespoon of chopped parsley

2 tablespoon of chopped cilantro

1 garlic clove, minced

¼ cup olive oil

½ lemon, juiced

Pinch of salt

Pinch of red pepper flakes

1/2 teaspoon of coriander seeds

½ tsp cumin seeds

2 tablespoons of slivered or sliced almonds

Recipe

Ideally, the main course boasts of tender meat but it alienates the vegetarian. A great alternative is cauliflower steak which attempts to capture a juicy, rich texture. Use plant-based butter or other gluten-free options.

Firstly, cut the cauliflower into an inch-thick slab.

Then, heat a pan and add oil. Now, add smashed garlic, and thyme. Next, put cauliflower and butter. Lower the heat slightly.

Cook for 5-6 minutes on each side. Add a tablespoon of water halfway through and cover partially. Cook until tender.

While the cauliflower is cooking, put the spices and nuts in a dry pan and roast them lightly and set aside.

Now make salsa verde by blending parsley, cilantro, garlic, lemon juice, red pepper flakes, salt, olive oil and the roasted spices and nuts. Mix well and top the salsa verde onto the cauliflower steak. It is juicy and delicious.

Spiced pan-roasted vegetables

Recipe by Hannah Sunderani

Ingredients

For the Sauce:

1/4 cup olive oil

3 tablespoons white miso

3 tablespoons maple syrup

2 tablespoons lemon juice

3 cloves garlic, finely chopped

2 teaspoons ground coriander

1 teaspoon ground turmeric

1/2 teaspoon ground cumin

1 teaspoon sea salt

For Serving:

Unsweetened coconut yogurt

2 tablespoons fresh cilantro, finely chopped (optional for garnish)

Recipe

This pairs well with cauliflower steak. The crunchy texture of the veggies goes well with the juicy salsa too.

Preheat your oven and keep a baking sheet with parchment paper. Now on it arrange sweet potatoes, onion, cauliflower, grape tomatoes, and chickpeas onto the baking sheet.

For the spice sauce, in a small mixing bowl, add olive oil, white miso, maple syrup, lemon juice, finely chopped garlic, coriander, turmeric, cumin, and salt. Stir until thoroughly mixed.

Now after the sauce is done, drizzle it over the vegetables and toss everything well to ensure they are evenly coated. Spread the vegetables out in a single layer. Don't pile them up.

Let the vegetables roast for about 30 minutes, or until the vegetables are golden, tender, and sizzling. For a more even roast, stir the vegetables after 20 minutes and return to the oven for another 10 minutes. Serve with freshly chopped cilantro and yoghurt.

Dessert

Christmas Chocolate Truffles

Recipe by Amit Sharma, Co-Founder and Head Chef at Love & Cheesecake

Ingredients

200 grams of dark chocolate

1/2 cup of heavy cream

1 tablespoon of butter

1/4 cup of cocoa powder

Crushed nuts, shredded coconut, or sprinkles for coating

Recipe

Heat cream and butter in a pan until just simmering.

Pour over chopped chocolate and stir until smooth.

Refrigerate for 1-2 hours until firm.

Scoop and roll into balls. Coat with cocoa powder, nuts, or sprinkles. This is a delight. It's easy to make and can be garnished even more goodies.

