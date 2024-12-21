Where is Santa Claus? Google and NORAD have an answer

The magic of Christmas is not only found in presents and decorations but also in the worldwide tradition of tracking Santa Claus. Every Christmas Eve, millions of children and adults eagerly follow the journey of Santa as he delivers gifts across the globe, defying time zones and the laws of physics. While this tradition may seem rooted in myth, it has taken on a new life in the digital age, thanks to both NORAD and Google, and it's a beloved ritual for people of all ages. The Google Santa Tracker starts at midnight UTC on Christmas Eve.

The North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) and Google track Santa's journey around the world, providing updates on his location to millions of excited followers.

A Cold War misdialing that started It all

The origins of Santa tracking trace back to 1955, under unlikely circumstances. During the Cold War, the Continental Air Defense Command (CONAD), which would later become NORAD, was responsible for monitoring US airspace for threats. One Christmas, a misprinted Sears ad invited children to call Santa directly—but instead, a young boy dialed the emergency-only number for CONAD.

Colonel Harry Shoup, who answered the call, initially thought it was a prank. But when the child began reciting a Christmas wish list, Shoup realized that this was no ordinary call. Embracing the moment, Shoup responded with a hearty “Ho, ho, ho! Yes, I am Santa Claus. Have you been a good boy?”

The mistake turned into a new holiday tradition, as more children began calling, and soon CONAD staff members were drawing Santa's path across a large map of North America, using the agency's radar to track his journey. The next day, the media reported that Santa was “safe and secure,” and thus the NORAD Tracks Santa program was born. For nearly 70 years, NORAD has answered millions of calls from excited children asking, "Where is Santa?"

Volunteer spirit at NORAD

The tradition has only grown since its humble beginnings. On Christmas Eve, volunteers from all over the US gather at NORAD's headquarters in Colorado Springs, ready to answer questions like, "When is Santa coming to my house?" and, "Am I on the naughty or nice list?"

Bob Sommers, 63, a civilian contractor and volunteer at NORAD, recalls the joy of answering these calls. “There are screams, giggles, and laughter,” he said. "And when I tell the kids that they need to be asleep before Santa arrives, parents often chime in with, ‘You hear that, kids? We have to go to bed early!’"

NORAD uses a combination of radar, satellites, and Santa’s glowing reindeer nose (which gives off enough heat to be tracked by infrared sensors) to follow Santa's every move. The process begins early on Christmas Eve, as NORAD's systems in Alaska and Canada first detect Santa as he leaves the North Pole. By the time he crosses the international dateline, the real-time tracking begins, and volunteers from around the world are ready to provide updates.

"Santa’s journey is an exciting one," said Air Force Lt. Gen. Case Cunningham. “It’s the most joyful mission we have every year.”

NORAD has an app and website, www.noradsanta.org, that will track Santa on Christmas Eve from 4 am to midnight, Mountain Standard Time. People can call 1-877-HI-NORAD to ask live operators about Santa Klaus' location from 6 am to midnight, mountain time.

Google Santa Tracker

As technology evolved, so did the ways in which people could track Santa. In 2004, Google launched its own Santa Tracker, inspired by NORAD’s efforts. Initially launched within the Google Earth platform, it grew in popularity, attracting millions of visitors each year. The service includes interactive features like games, educational content, and holiday-themed activities.

The Google Santa Tracker starts at midnight UTC on Christmas Eve, and follows Santa's journey around the world. Users can watch a live map showing Santa's progress, while also interacting with fun features such as holiday-themed games and activities. In addition to tracking Santa, Google’s platform also provides real-time updates about the number of presents delivered and the cities Santa visits.

"We wanted to give people a way to visualize where Santa is in real time," said Google spokesperson Sarah Kelleher. "It’s fun for all ages, and we’re proud to continue this tradition, just as NORAD has done for decades."

As the big night approaches, millions of children will be eagerly tracking Santa's progress, thanks to the efforts of NORAD and Google. Whether you're a believer or just looking for some holiday cheer, tracking Santa's journey is a fun and festive tradition that's sure to bring a smile to your face.