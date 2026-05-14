ChudTheBuilder involved in shooting at Clarksville courthouse? Details of ‘attack' emerge

Streamer ChudTheBuilder, whose real name is Dalton Eatherly, was reportedly involved in a shooting at a courthouse in Clarksville, Tennessee, on Wednesday afternoon. Reports on social media state that a man allegedly attacked the streamer, and ChudTheBuilder accidentally fired his gun, and a bullet grazed his body.

Streamer ChudTheBuilder.(ChudTheBuilder on X)

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However, authorities are yet to confirm the details of the incident. As of now, Clarksville Police Department has not released a statement on the incident. The details of the injuries are also not clear.

'Racism' Row Behind Shooting? What We Know

According to FearBuck, a popular X account providing updates related to streamers and social media celebrities, ChudTheBuilder was involved in a racist altercation with the man who attacked him.

Per the account, ChudTheBuilder allegedly told the man if he was going to "chimp out," to which the man walked up to him and landed a punch on his face. It was after this that the streamer allegedly misfired the gun.

Also read: Chud The Builder arrested in Nashville: Know about charges filed against Clarksville streamer Dalton Eatherly

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{{^usCountry}} FearBuck also shared photos from the scene, which showed ChudTheBuilder getting on a police ambulance outside the Clarksville courthouse after the incident. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} FearBuck also shared photos from the scene, which showed ChudTheBuilder getting on a police ambulance outside the Clarksville courthouse after the incident. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Note: Ht.com could not independently confirm the details of the alleged incident. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Note: Ht.com could not independently confirm the details of the alleged incident. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Here are the photos: {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Here are the photos: {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Also read: Kai Cenat returning to streaming? Viral Thanos clip with Drake’s ‘No Friends in the Industry’ sparks comeback buzz Shooting Comes Just Days After Arrest {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Also read: Kai Cenat returning to streaming? Viral Thanos clip with Drake’s ‘No Friends in the Industry’ sparks comeback buzz Shooting Comes Just Days After Arrest {{/usCountry}}

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The news of the ChudTheBuilder being involved in a shooting comes just days after he was arrested from a Bob's ChopHouse restaurant in Nashville. The arrest reportedly happened because he refused to pay his bill after dining there.

In a post on social media later, the streamer revealed that he was interrogated for over two hours, and his phone was also confiscated. He revealed in an X post later that he spent over 13 hours in a federal prison.

The post read: “Phones seized as ‘evidence of the crime.’ No way of contacting anyone. Just got back to my Airbnb after 13 hours in custody for leaving a restaurant when I was asked to. Bobs ChopHouse. FBI and domestic terrorist detective interviewed me for about 2 hours before they took me for booking, asking if I was part of some organization. ‘No sir I’m just a dude with a camera.’”

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ChudTheBuilder is known for his live broadcasts on Kick. He has thousands of followers on the platform.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shamik Banerjee ...Read More Shamik is a journalist covering the United States for Hindustan Times. He has more than four years of experience reporting on US politics, sports, and major breaking stories across fast-moving cycles. He previously worked at Times Now and Sportskeeda, building strong newsroom instincts and digital storytelling skills. At HT.com, he focuses on day-to-day coverage of US political developments while also handling high-impact stories that demand speed, accuracy, clarity, and context under pressure. Shamik has extensive experience covering NFL game days over the past two years, coordinating live updates, analysis, and explainers. He is particularly drawn to large news moments such as US elections and the Super Bowl, where he thrives at the news desk working alongside the team. He holds degrees in Media Studies from Jamia Millia Islamia and English Literature from Jadavpur University. Before entering journalism, he briefly worked in digital marketing and political consultancy roles. Currently a Senior Content Producer at HT Digital, he is driven by curiosity, discipline, and a constant desire to explore new and obscure topics. Outside work, he enjoys reading, films, sports, and learning continuously. Read Less

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