CIA accused of secretly accessing Ancestry and 23andMe data to track alien-human hybrids | Explosive claims

Fresh conspiracy theories involving the CIA, extraterrestrials and consumer DNA databases are gaining attention after claims surfaced alleging that US intelligence agencies may have secretly accessed genetic testing data from companies like 23andMe and Ancestry to search for “alien-human hybrids.”

Despite renewed online interest in UFO disclosures and extraterrestrial theories, there is no verified evidence supporting claims that alien-human hybrids exist.(Unsplash/ Representational)

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The allegations were made by author and philosophy PhD Jason Reza Jorjani during an appearance on the American Alchemy podcast.

According to Jorjani, retired US Army sergeant Lyn Buchanan, a former participant in the government’s controversial remote viewing program, told him about an alleged covert operation aimed at identifying people with extraterrestrial ancestry.

Claims tied to alleged ‘Nordic’ alien race

Jorjani claimed the CIA had “backdoor” access to DNA databases maintained by 23andMe and Ancestry. According to the author, the agency was supposedly searching for genetic markers connected to an alleged alien race known as the “Nordics.”

The Nordics are a long-running part of UFO conspiracy lore and are often described as tall, blond, blue-eyed beings who closely resemble humans from Scandinavia.

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{{^usCountry}} Jorjani alleged that Buchanan told him some of these supposed extraterrestrials had blended into American society over generations and were living quietly in places like Colorado. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Jorjani alleged that Buchanan told him some of these supposed extraterrestrials had blended into American society over generations and were living quietly in places like Colorado. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} He further claimed Buchanan described a bizarre encounter in which three alleged Nordics approached him at a diner and expressed concern that intelligence agencies were trying to identify alien-human descendants through ancestry databases. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He further claimed Buchanan described a bizarre encounter in which three alleged Nordics approached him at a diner and expressed concern that intelligence agencies were trying to identify alien-human descendants through ancestry databases. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “They just want their children and grandchildren to live peacefully,” Jorjani claimed while recounting the story on the podcast. Remote viewing program resurfaces in UFO debate {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “They just want their children and grandchildren to live peacefully,” Jorjani claimed while recounting the story on the podcast. Remote viewing program resurfaces in UFO debate {{/usCountry}}

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Buchanan has publicly spoken in the past about participating in the military’s remote viewing experiments, a Cold War-era program tied to psychic intelligence gathering.

The Daily Mail also cited a separate 2023 podcast appearance in which Buchanan referenced a category labeled “other” in ancestry DNA results and suggested government officials were examining unexplained genetic origins.

Also Read: UFO files: What woman told FBI about ‘alien in earthly form’ in 1967

The report noted that former CIA scientist Christopher “Kit” Green, who reportedly worked on remote viewing-related projects before leaving the agency in 1985, was also mentioned in connection with the claims.

However, no evidence was presented linking him to modern DNA databases.

No evidence supports alien hybrid theory

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Despite renewed online interest in UFO disclosures and extraterrestrial theories, there is no verified evidence supporting claims that alien-human hybrids exist or that the CIA has secretly accessed commercial DNA databases to search for them.

The Pentagon has repeatedly stated over the years that there is no confirmed proof of extraterrestrial life or alien contact, even as government agencies continue releasing files related to unidentified aerial phenomena.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Prakriti Deb ...Read More Prakriti Deb is a journalist at Hindustan Times Digital, where she is part of the US Desk. She works on stories related to American politics, crime, sports, entertainment and weather. She particularly enjoys covering political developments that have global ripples. Through her work, she aims to break down complex events in a way that feels simple and understandable. Before joining the Hindustan Times, she worked with The Indian Express Digital, where she covered world affairs. She holds a postgraduate degree in Mass Communication with a specialisation in Journalism, along with a bachelor’s degree in English Literature. Outside the newsroom, Prakriti enjoys travelling and stepping out of her comfort zone. She finds her sense of being through storytelling in all its forms, including conversations, painting, theatre, dance and photography. She appreciates discussions that challenge her perspective and help her see the world a little differently. Read Less

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