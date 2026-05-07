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Clavicular throws shade at Sydney Sweeney with viral edited photo; ‘Just a reminder’ post sparks backlash

 Clavicular’s edited post about Sydney Sweeney sparked backlash online, reviving criticism over his controversial commentary on beauty standards.

Published on: May 07, 2026 07:50 am IST
By HT US Desk
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Internet personality Clavicular is once again facing criticism online after posting an edited image of Sydney Sweeney along with the caption, “Just a reminder,” triggering backlash from Sydney Sweeney fans and social media users. The post, shared on X, quickly went viral and reignited ongoing discussions surrounding Clavicular’s repeated criticism of celebrities based on their appearance. Many users accused the streamer of targeting Sweeney unnecessarily. Users linked the latest post to his earlier controversial remarks about the actress.

What was in the viral post?

Clavicular's comments on Sydney Sweeney sparked backlash online.(X/@Raphael_BR, X/@FearedBuck)

The edited image was circulated widely across X and other platforms shortly after Clavicular uploaded it. The viral post featured a masculinized edited version of Sydney Sweeney’s face, continuing a pattern of commentary connected to the online “looksmaxxing” culture frequently associated with the streamer.

The phrase “Just a reminder” became a trending talking point as users debated over Clavicular's post.

Who is Clavicular?

“I would say she’s pretty malformed,” he said. The comments generated major backlash online at that time.

Also read: Alorah Ziva lawsuit: 5 things to know about case against ‘Looksmaxxer’ Clavicular

Who is Sydney Sweeney?

Sydney Sweeney is one of Hollywood’s fastest-rising actors, known for performances in Euphoria, The White Lotus, and Anyone but you. She has received multiple award nominations and has become one of the most discussed young stars in entertainment and fashion media.

Also read: Sydney Sweeney brother deployed in Iran? Sister's sweet Insta post sparks buzz; 5 things to know

Is there any connection between Clavicular and Sydney Sweeney?

There is no known personal or professional relationship between the two. The connection emerged from Clavicular’s repeated public commentary about Sweeney’s appearance during discussions surrounding beauty standards and internet culture.

How did fans react?

Many fans of Sweeney criticized the viral post and accused Clavicular of promoting toxic beauty expectations online. Several users defended the actor, arguing that the post reflected a growing trend of appearance-based harassment targeting women.

Has Sydney Sweeney responded?

As of now, Sydney Sweeney has not publicly responded to the edited image or Clavicular’s latest post.

The post and the controversy surrounding it continue to circulate widely across social media platforms, with reactions ranging from criticism to memes.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT US Desk

The Hindustan Times’ US desk covers the latest in entertainment and digital culture. From Hollywood developments and pop culture moments to viral trends and internet conversations, the team reports with clarity and accuracy. Every story is crafted to inform, engage, and reflect what’s capturing attention across America.

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