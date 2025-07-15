Cloud seeding behind New Jersey, New York floods? Theories surface amid state of emergency

Amid the flash floods in New York and New Jersey on Monday, theories surfaced that cloud seeding was behind the massive rainfall that left several key areas on NJ and NY inundated with flood waters. As devastating weather conditions unfolded in New Jersey and New York, social media erupted with speculation that cloud seeding could be behind it. However, cloud seeding is most likely not behind the tragedy unfolding in New Jersey and New York.

