Search
Tuesday, Jul 15, 2025
New Delhi oC

Cloud seeding behind New Jersey, New York floods? Theories surface amid state of emergency

ByHT News Desk
Updated on: Jul 15, 2025 07:34 AM IST

Amid NY-NJ flash floods Monday, theories emerged blaming cloud seeding for the heavy rainfall that left key areas severely inundated.

Amid the flash floods in New York and New Jersey on Monday, theories surfaced that cloud seeding was behind the massive rainfall that left several key areas on NJ and NY inundated with flood waters.  As devastating weather conditions unfolded in New Jersey and New York, social media erupted with speculation that cloud seeding could be behind it. However, cloud seeding is most likely not behind the tragedy unfolding in New Jersey and New York.

Representational image.(Unsplash)
Representational image.(Unsplash)

This story is being updated. 

Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics also realtime updates on Air India Ahmedabad Plane Crash Live Updates.
Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics also realtime updates on Air India Ahmedabad Plane Crash Live Updates.
News / World News / US News / Cloud seeding behind New Jersey, New York floods? Theories surface amid state of emergency
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On