Coachella 2025: California man detained after making bomb threats at the festival

A 40-year-old man is under police interrogation after allegedly making false bomb threats to the Coachella Music & Arts Festival, one of the largest and most anticipated events of the year. The festival, which draws approximately 125,000 attendees daily, kicked off on Friday at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California, and will span two weekends. Authorities are now investigating the incident as tensions rise amidst heightened security at the popular event. Davis Darvish, 40, is under investigation for making bomb threats at the Coachella Music Festival. REUTERS/Daniel Cole(REUTERS)

Also Read: Coachella 2025: Video shows unbelievably long shower queue, netizens ask ‘so much hype & money for this?’

California man made bomb threats at Coachella

Amid the festive vibe at Coachella on Saturday, the police responded at 10:40 am to reports of a man who was acting suspiciously at Agua Caliente Casino in Cathedral City, as confirmed by the authorities. The security appointed to the festival had their concerns after people told that the man was driving a Tesla and kept shouting that he would be responsible for bombing the place, as reported by The Mirror US.

The man was later identified as Davis Darvish who is a resident of Santa Monica and the owner of the car after officials ran the car number through their system. Later in the day, the car was found by the Palm Springs Police Officers in Palm Springs. Darvish was immediately detained by the police, as reported by NBC Palm Springs.

Upon investigation of the vehicle of interest, police found no objects of threat such as weapons, explosives or bomb-making materials, according to CCPD. Darvish was taken into custody at the bail amount of $1 million at the John Benoit Detention Centre. The CCPD detectives also tracked the man’s activities before he came in contact with the Agua Caliente Casino security.

Also Read: Coachella 2025: Green Day opens by performing ‘American Idiots' | Watch

Coachella 2025 festivities quickly turn into chaos

It appears that security was not the only issue at the Coachella festival which began on Friday but soon turned into chaos. Just hours before the doors were set to open at the iconic Coachella festival, it quickly became a nightmare for many festival-goers, who took to social media to voice their frustration.

Some even compared the chaos to the infamous Fyre Festival, calling it the "worst in history." Campers faced disorganised parking lots and long delays, turning what should have been an exciting start to the event into a frustrating ordeal for thousands.

Attendees turned to social media to complain, as one user wrote, “Not only did we show up at 2am to get in line to get a good spot, but now have waited OVER 12 hours to even get to the security check.” A second user wrote, “No porta potties in sight as we waited from 2am until 3pm now. The only porta potties available were at the security checkpoint inside the gates.”