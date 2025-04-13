Coachella 2025: Video shows unbelievably long shower queue, netizens ask ‘so much hype & money for this?’

A shocking video shows a long queue at Coachella 2025, with several people waiting to go to the showers. People lined up, carrying towels, waiting for their turn to freshen up. People attend the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in Indio, California, U.S., April 12, 2025. REUTERS/Daniel Cole(REUTERS)

Even though concert-goers get to watch rocking performances and witness beautiful art installations, staying clean and refreshed can be a challenge, especially in the desert heat. For this reason, Coachella offers shower facilities for the attendees.

However, the facilities come with their downsides, including long lines, as Instagram users have pointed out in the comment section of the video. Thousands flock to the festival and line up for the showers, especially during peak hours. Other downsides of the shower facilities include limited privacy, variable water temperature, and restricted timings.

The text on the Instagram video reads, “1 hour line for the showers at Coachella at 8 AM”. The caption reads, “This is absurd. Would you wait in this line??”

‘Not paying thousands of dollars to wait to shower’

Many took to the comment section to react to the video, with one user saying, “I’m glad im in my bed witnessing this at home”. “It’s like that every year. welcome to camping and something feeling remotely GA. you upgrade to VIP if you want quicker/longer showers and when you get sick of camping, you splurge for a hotel then do shuttle passes, then decide you don’t want hotels and do an Airbnb and upgrades continue…. Literally been like that since the beginning. Choose and pay for the experiences you want/ just like EVERYTHING,” another user said. One wrote, “Coachella: where you pay $700 to camp in dust, wait an hour to shower, and pretend you’re having the time of your life for Instagram. No thanks lol”.

“The more I see behind the scenes at Coachella, the less interested I become,” one user wrote, while another said, “Not paying thousands of dollars to wait to shower”. “So much hype & money for this ? Not worth it,” wrote one.