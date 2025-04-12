BLACKPINK Lisa’s Coachella debut sparks backlash over bold choreography: ‘More rehearsal, less shock value’

It’s not every day that a global K-pop superstar steps into her solo spotlight on one of the world’s biggest music stages — but when La Lisa Manobal from BLACKPINK did it at Coachella 2025, she didn’t just perform, she unleashed. The Thai rapper, dancer, and now actor (since her debut on The White Lotus S3) took over the stage with a dramatic, high-octane set that fans are already calling one of the most memorable performances of the weekend. Opening with Thunder, a fan-favourite from her solo album Alter Ego, Lisa descended, or rather, dominated the stage. The symbolism wasn’t lost on fans. “Meet my alter ego,” she sang, announcing her solo arrival with commanding intensity and an all-new persona that leaned into power, sex appeal, and pure stage presence. BLACKPINK Lisa’s Coachella debut

In the audience, Lisa’s support squad was just as star-studded. Her BLACKPINK bandmates Rosé and Jisoo were spotted cheering her on, alongside her White Lotus co-stars Patrick Schwarzenegger and Tayme Thapthimthong, marking a rare crossover of Hollywood meets K-pop in the desert heat.

While her jaw-dropping costumes, high-energy dancers, and elaborate sets gave plenty for fans to rave about, there were a few moments shared from the performance that stirred debate online. Online reactions were divided. Critics called the performance “unpolished” and “too suggestive,” with one user writing, “More choreo and vocal rehearsal, and less of whatever this is.” Another commented, “We’re fans, but that doesn’t mean we have to love everything. This was off.” A few even called the dance a “downgrade” from her usual work.

But fans, and they were the overwhelming majority, came out in full force to support Lisa’s bold solo leap. “Why are people pressed? She’s a 28-year-old woman doing what she wants,” one fan wrote. Another chimed in, “Coachella is lucky to witness that kind of power on stage.” Some admired her boldness, saying, “Lisa said ‘parental advisory? Never heard of it,’” while others joked that “Coachella may never recover from the heat she just brought to that stage.”

Several fans also noted the effortless visuals Lisa served throughout, with fancams racking up millions of views within hours. “Every fancam looks like a luxury fashion ad. How is she that photogenic mid-performance?” read one post. Another declared, “People came for Coachella but left as Lilies. The way she trends with no scandals, no promo — just raw talent? She’s setting the tone for what a solo K-pop era can look like.”

Lisa’s Coachella debut may have ruffled a few feathers, but if the internet’s reaction is any indication, she’s just getting started. And with her Alter Ego era now in full swing, the message is loud and clear: Lisa isn’t following the rules, she’s writing her own playbook!