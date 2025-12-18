Coastal flood advisory issued in New York, New Jersey, Washington: What residents should know

The National Weather Service issued coastal flood advisories across multiple counties in New York and New Jersey on Thursday. These will be in effect Friday morning, affecting parts of Manhattan, Brooklyn, Queens, Staten Island, southern Nassau County and northern New Jersey. Some parts of Washington will also see similar advisories on Thursday. Here's a detailed guide for residents: Coastal flood advisory issued in New York, New Jersey, Washington(Representational Image)

NWS issues coastal flood advisories in New York, New Jersey

The advisories will be in effect from 5 am to 11 am EST Friday in Hudson, Eastern Essex, and Eastern Union counties in New Jersey. Meanwhile, the counties affected in New York are Richmond (Staten Island) and Kings (Brooklyn).

The NWS notes on its official website that “up to one half foot of inundation above ground level expected in vulnerable areas near the waterfront and shoreline.”

“Minor flooding in the more vulnerable locations near the waterfront and shoreline. Some roads and low lying properties including parking lots, parks, lawns, and homes and businesses with basements near the waterfront will experience minor flooding,” it added.

Additionally, Southwest Suffolk and Southeast Suffolk Counties in New York, will be under coastal flood advisory from 6 am to 1 pm EST Friday. While advisories will come into effect from 4 am to 10 am EST Friday in New York's Southern Queens and Southern Nassau Counties.

Coastal flood advisories in Washington

The NWS has also placed the San Juan county in Washington under a coastal flood advisory, until 8 AM PST Thursday morning. While, North and Central Coast of Oregon, and South Washington Coast, will be under coastal flood advisory from 8 am to 4 pm PST Thursday.

“Tidal overflow flooding expected due to a combination of high tides and increased flow along coastal rivers,” the NWS said. “Minor flooding, up to one above ground level, during high tides is expected in the low lying areas near bays, sloughs, and the lower reaches of the coastal rivers.”

Additionally, the “tidal gauge in Toke Point, Astoria, and Garibaldi are all forecast to see tides of 9.5 ft or higher. When combined with high flow rates from heavy rain, tidal overflow concerns increase,” the NWS added.