Netizens react as Cody Balmer’s mugshot revealed; 'The soulless evil in those eyes'

ByBhavika Rathore
Apr 14, 2025 07:59 PM IST

Cody Balmer, arrested for arson linked to Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro’s home, displayed a grim mugshot.

Cody Balmer was arrested in connection with the early morning fire at Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro’s home and faced multiple serious charges, including attempted murder, terrorism, aggravated arson, and aggravated assault. The blaze occurred around 2 a.m., and authorities confirmed Balmer’s arrest on Sunday evening. The officials later released his mugshot as the investigation continued into what officials described as a targeted and potentially politically motivated attack.

Cody Balmer's mugshot was released after his arrest for allegedly firebombing Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro's home.(@BrianEntin/X)
Cody Balmer's mugshot was released after his arrest for allegedly firebombing Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro's home.(@BrianEntin/X)

Also Read: Is Cody Balmer mentally unfit? His mother makes bombshell claim about approaching ‘four police departments’

Cody Balmer’s mugshot released

Balmer’s official mugshot has been released which shows him wearing a grey sweatshirt and a blank expression. He appeared unsmiling and looking directly at the camera. The picture showed the arrested dad with dishevelled hair, an unkept long beard, a stern expression and very visible signs of fatigue. In the picture which was made public soon after his arrest, Balmer appeared with a straight face and slightly furrowed brow.

Alongside the charges, disturbing imagery linked to Balmer also surfaced, including a photo of him appearing to breathe fire and another showing an embroidered flaming Molotov cocktail. He also posted one where he was holding a gun barrel towards the camera, as reported by The New York Post.

Reacting to Balmer's mugshot, a user wrote, “If they put a picture next to the word “degenerate” in the dictionary this would be it!” while another user wrote, “The soulless evil in those eyes. Pray.”

Also Read: Cody Balmer expresses hate for Pennsylvania Gov Josh Shapiro in bone-chilling confession; ‘Would’ve beaten him with…’

Balmer arrested after arson attack at Shapiro’s home

The suspected arsonist arrested in connection with the firebombing of Shapiro’s home has not yet been linked to an official motive, but troubling details have begun to emerge. A Facebook account believed to belong to Cody Balmer reportedly featured radical content, including violent rhetoric, images of firearms, and at least one apparent call to action. According to a probable cause affidavit, Balmer told police he intended to beat Governor Shapiro with a hammer if he encountered him.

Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris and Donald Trump.
