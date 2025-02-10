‘Coffee is on us’: Starbucks announces free coffee for members on Monday ‘post’ Super Bowl

Starbucks is turning Monday into something to look forward to! To help ease you into the week after a thrilling Super Bowl Sunday, the coffee chain is offering a free “post-game day” coffee to its Rewards members. On Monday, February 10, you can grab a tall hot or iced coffee for free, as part of the newly coined “Starbucks Monday” celebration. To claim free coffee, Starbucks Rewards members must use a coupon in-store or through the app on February 10. REUTERS/Hollie Adams/File Photo(REUTERS)

Also Read: Kanye West X account deleted? Elon Musk fumes as rapper thanks him for ‘allowing me to vent’ against Taylor Swift

Starbucks to offer a free tall cup of coffee after Super Bowl

The offer was announced after Starbucks posted a photo of coffee with “Monday’s coffee is on us.” written on it on Instagram, a few days ago. In the caption, they noted that a free cup of coffee is available on the “Mondayest Monday of the year.” On Sunday, February 9, 2025, the coffee company took to social media again to announce the new offer deal with the text, “Psst. There’s a free tall cup of coffee with your name on it. Monday, 2.10. 25. In the caption, they wrote, “If you needed a reason to look forward to Monday, this is it.”

In a press release, the coffee chain announced, “With the Big Game on Sunday, Feb. 9, many Americans will spend the day going big — which may lead to a long Monday.” It continued, “That’s why on Monday, Feb. 10, your post-game day coffee is on us. Starbucks Rewards® members in the U.S. can stop in for a free tall (12 fl. oz.) hot or iced brewed coffee any time on Starbucks Monday," as reported by People Magazine.

Also Read: Ivanka Trump's son Theodore's behavior around grandpa Donald at Super Bowl catches netizens attention; ‘Little SS’

How to avail of Starbucks Monday offer?

To claim your free coffee, Starbucks Rewards members need to use the Starbucks Monday coupon in the Starbucks app before placing their order, or simply present the coupon to a barista in-store or at the drive-thru. This offer is available at participating locations across the U.S., including U.S. Starbucks Reserve Roasteries, but note that delivery services are not included.

Non-members can also avail of the offer if they join the Starbucks Rewards by the clock hits 11:59 pm, Pacific Time, February 9, 2025, to gain access to a free cup of coffee, as stated in the press release. Starbucks added, “If you join Starbucks Rewards on Feb. 10, just see your barista in the store to enjoy a coffee on us.”