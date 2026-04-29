Cole Tomas Allen net worth: All we know about WH shooting suspect, ‘a highly educated tutor’ from California

Cole Tomas Allen's name took center stage in the news following the tragic shooting incident at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner on April 25, 2026. The 31-year-old man from Torrance, California, was recognized by law enforcement as the alleged shooter who reportedly discharged firearms in proximity to the prominent event. While this incident has sparked several inquiries, there is also a growing interest in his personal history, encompassing details about his financial status, educational background, and professional journey.

Following the shooting at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner, Cole Tomas Allen, a 31-year-old tutor from Torrance, gained attention(LinkedIN)

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Also Read: Inside Cole Tomas Allen's family: Stunning details out on parents and 3 siblings as WH shooting suspect appears in court

Cole Thomas Allen: Teacher of the Month

Social media posts that seem to correspond with Allen indicate that he is a tutor and an amateur video game developer.

According to the Associated Press, a profile photo from May 2025 of Cole Tomas Allen, who resides in Torrence, California, appears to resemble the person depicted in a photo of the alleged assailant being apprehended, which was shared on Saturday night by President Donald Trump.

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{{^usCountry}} The image, which was uploaded to the social networking platform LinkedIn, features him wearing a cap and gown following his graduation with a master’s degree in computer science from California State University-Dominguez Hills. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The image, which was uploaded to the social networking platform LinkedIn, features him wearing a cap and gown following his graduation with a master’s degree in computer science from California State University-Dominguez Hills. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} His LinkedIn profile states that he obtained a bachelor's degree in mechanical engineering in 2017 from the California Institute of Technology in Pasadena, where he was involved in a Christian student fellowship and a campus organization that engaged in Nerf gun battles. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} His LinkedIn profile states that he obtained a bachelor's degree in mechanical engineering in 2017 from the California Institute of Technology in Pasadena, where he was involved in a Christian student fellowship and a campus organization that engaged in Nerf gun battles. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} A local ABC station in Los Angeles aired an interview with Allen during his final year of college as part of a segment on innovative technologies designed to assist the elderly. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A local ABC station in Los Angeles aired an interview with Allen during his final year of college as part of a segment on innovative technologies designed to assist the elderly. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Additionally, he had created a prototype for a novel type of emergency brake intended for wheelchairs. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Additionally, he had created a prototype for a novel type of emergency brake intended for wheelchairs. {{/usCountry}}

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Furthermore, Allen contributed $25 to a political action committee affiliated with the Democratic Party in support of Kamala Harris's presidential campaign in 2024, as per federal campaign finance records.

According to Allen's online resume, he has been employed for the past six years at C2 Education, a firm that provides admissions counseling and test preparation services to prospective college students.

A post from 2024 on the company’s Facebook page recognized Allen as the teacher of the month.

Allen also mentioned that he had created a video game for the Steam platform centered around molecular chemistry. A post attributed to Allen said that he was in the process of developing a new “top-down shooter” combat game set in outer space.

Cole Thomas Allen's net worth

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Determining the net worth of Cole Tomas Allen is difficult due to his lack of status as a public figure, celebrity, or prominent entrepreneur. As an educator and tutor in California, his earnings likely stemmed from teaching salaries and potentially freelance technology work.

Salaries for tutors at test-preparation centers typically range from $50,000 to $80,000 per year, influenced by factors such as experience and geographical location. Given his advanced degrees from Caltech and further graduate studies, he may have earned towards the upper end of this range, in addition to any side projects.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shweta Kukreti ...Read More Shweta Kukreti has over 8 years of experience in covering Indian and world politics. She joined the Hindustan Times in 2024 and is primarily assigned to the US desk. She currently works as Deputy Chief Content Producer and reports on a wide range of topics, including US politics, immigration issues (especially H-1B visa) and major global events. Shweta strongly emphasizes team operations, which encompasses monitoring news, delegating tasks, editing, developing comprehensive coverage strategies, and crafting engaging, and data-informed narratives. She received the Digi Star Award at the Hindustan Times within a year of joining for her broad coverage of US politics. In 2025, she earned both a promotion and a redesignation, a significant achievement recognising her contributions and the strong value she brings to the team. She has previously worked with the Indian Express, HTDS, ANI and Republic World. Seniors in all the media organisations recognised her work. Regarding education, she earned a BA (Hons.) in Political Science and a master's degree from Delhi University, and she pursued a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institution of Mass Communication (IIMC). She also holds a diploma in Women's Empowerment and Development from IGNOU University and a French certification course from Alliance Française de Delhi. If not working, you can find her exploring the hills and engaging in adventurous activities in Rishikesh and Himachal Pradesh. She loves to play badminton, volleyball, and chess, and spend time with her friends and family. She also enjoys spiritual activities. Read Less

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