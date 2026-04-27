Cole Tomas Allen’s voice heard in resurfaced video after WH dinner shooting: Watch

The voice of Cole Tomas Allen, the suspect in White House Correspondents' Dinner shooting, was heard in a resurfaced video on social media.

Cole Allen, a mechanical engineering graduate from Caltech, was arrested for allegedly firing a weapon at the White House Correspondents' Dinner.(X/@TheGriftReport)

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Allen, 31, a teacher and game designer from California, was featured in a news segment almost ten years ago, demonstrating a prototype he developed to enhance the safety of wheelchairs.

In 2017, Allen was a student at Caltech when he participated in an interview with ABC7 in Los Angeles during the “Aging into the Future” conference.

In the re-emerged footage, Allen discusses the creation of a prototype for an emergency brake designed for wheelchairs.

He further explain his invention, saying: “The wheelchair brakes tend to lock the wheels, but don't actually lock the chair to the ground ... the idea with this is to prevent it from moving at all.”

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{{^usCountry}} Allen's prototype seemed to be primarily constructed from PVC pipe. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Allen's prototype seemed to be primarily constructed from PVC pipe. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Cole Tomas Allen faces two charges {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Cole Tomas Allen faces two charges {{/usCountry}}

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As per his LinkedIn profile, Allen completed his undergraduate studies at Caltech in 2017, earning a degree in mechanical engineering, and subsequently obtained his master’s degree in computer science from Cal State University - Dominguez Hills in 2025.

Allen made a contribution of $25 to a political action committee associated with the Democratic Party in support of Kamala Harris's presidential campaign for 2024, as indicated by federal campaign finance records.

On Saturday, Allen was taken into custody by the Secret Service after reportedly discharging a weapon at the White House Correspondents' Dinner.

Jeanine Pirro, the U.S. attorney for the District of Columbia, stated that Allen is facing charges for using a firearm during a violent crime and for assaulting a federal officer with a dangerous weapon.

Cole Tomas Allen's manifesto

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Allen expressed strong opposition to the policies of the Trump administration and identified himself as a "Friendly Federal Assassin" in messages sent to family members just minutes prior to the attack, which authorities are increasingly considering to be politically motivated.

The messages, dispatched shortly before gunfire erupted on Saturday night at the Washington Hilton, contained numerous references to President Donald Trump without explicitly naming him and hinted at grievances regarding various actions taken by the administration, including U.S. military strikes on vessels accused of drug smuggling in the eastern Pacific Ocean.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shweta Kukreti ...Read More Shweta Kukreti has over 8 years of experience in covering Indian and world politics. She joined the Hindustan Times in 2024 and is primarily assigned to the US desk. She currently works as Deputy Chief Content Producer and reports on a wide range of topics, including US politics, immigration issues (especially H-1B visa) and major global events. Shweta strongly emphasizes team operations, which encompasses monitoring news, delegating tasks, editing, developing comprehensive coverage strategies, and crafting engaging, and data-informed narratives. She received the Digi Star Award at the Hindustan Times within a year of joining for her broad coverage of US politics. In 2025, she earned both a promotion and a redesignation, a significant achievement recognising her contributions and the strong value she brings to the team. She has previously worked with the Indian Express, HTDS, ANI and Republic World. Seniors in all the media organisations recognised her work. Regarding education, she earned a BA (Hons.) in Political Science and a master's degree from Delhi University, and she pursued a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institution of Mass Communication (IIMC). She also holds a diploma in Women's Empowerment and Development from IGNOU University and a French certification course from Alliance Française de Delhi. If not working, you can find her exploring the hills and engaging in adventurous activities in Rishikesh and Himachal Pradesh. She loves to play badminton, volleyball, and chess, and spend time with her friends and family. She also enjoys spiritual activities. Read Less

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