Mon, Sept 01, 2025
Colorado plane crash: 2 aircraft collide midair near Fort Morgan Municipal Airport runway

ByVaishnavi Vaidyanathan
Updated on: Sept 01, 2025 01:57 am IST

Two small planes collided midair near Fort Morgan Municipal Airport in Colorado. One of the planes caught fire, while the other sustained heavy damage.

Two small planes collided midair near the runway at Fort Morgan Municipal Airport in Colorado on Sunday morning. The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office told 9News the crash occurred around 10:40 a.m. One of the planes caught fire, while the other sustained heavy damage. At this time, there is no information available regarding casualties.

Two small planes collided midair near runway at Fort Morgan Municipal Airport in Colorado.(Pixabay)
Two small planes collided midair near runway at Fort Morgan Municipal Airport in Colorado.(Pixabay)

Video

Black smoke plumes were visible in the distance, captured by the control tower camera at Fort Morgan Municipal Airport.

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) and Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) have launched an investigation into the incident.

Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics also realtime updates on Indonesia ferry fire.
Follow Us On