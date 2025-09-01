Rudy Giuliani injured in car accident: Health update reveals ‘fractured vertebrae, cuts and bruises’

Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani was hospitalized Saturday night following a rear-end car crash in New Hampshire. The accident occurred just moments after he reportedly assisted a woman who was the victim of domestic violence. Rudy Giuliani injured in car accident,(AP)

What happened

Rudy Giuliani, 81, had pulled over after being flagged down by the woman, according to his spokesman and head of security, Michael Ragusa.

“Mayor Giuliani was flagged down by a woman who was a victim of domestic violence prior to the accident. He rendered assistance and contacted 911, remaining on scene until responding officers arrived to ensure her safety,” Ragusa said in a statement.

"Following this, while traveling on the highway, Mayor Giuliani's vehicle was struck from behind at high speed."

Health update

The 81-year-old was transported to a Manchester-area hospital, where he was treated for a fractured thoracic vertebra, multiple lacerations, and contusions. He also sustained injuries to his left arm and lower leg, according to the statement from Ragusa.

“His business partner and medical provider were promptly contacted and arrived at the hospital to oversee his care,” the statement added.

Ragusa told New York Post that Giuliani is expected to remain hospitalized for another two to three days and will need to wear a brace to support the fractured vertebra

“The mayor is in great spirits. He’s a beast. He survived 9/11,” he told the outlet.

Giuliani’s business partner, Maria Ryan, told the New York Post, “He’s getting further tests and stabilization of his injuries.”

Son issues statement

Andrew Giuliani, Rudy Giuliani’s son, wrote in post on X, "Thank you to all the people that have reached out since learning the news about my Father. Your prayers mean the world. As a son, I can tell you I’m honored to have a Dad that I can call the toughest SOB I’ve ever seen."