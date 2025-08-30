Elderly pedestrian gored to death in shocking accident

A 69-year-old man died and his lower limbs were severed after a speeding motorcycle hit him on the Sohna elevated road on Thursday, police said on Friday. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Investigators said that the deceased was identified as Tulsi Ram, originally from Jhansi in Uttar Pradesh. He was settled near the Gurudwara in Sohna and was a daily wage worker.

As per police, the motorcyclist was identified as Abhilash Kumar, 32, originally from Agra, also in Uttar Pradesh. He worked in a private firm in Gurugram.

The accident took place between 8pm and 8.30pm on Thursday when Ram was trying to cross the elevated road and Kumar was moving towards Sohna from Gurugram, said police.

Sandeep Kumar, public relations officer (PRO) of Gurugram police, said that Ram might have alighted a public transport on the elevated road. “The impact was so intense that Ram’s lower limbs were severed and he was flung in the air for several feet and died instantly at the spot,” he said, adding that Abhilash lost balance of his motorcycle and skidded on the road for more than 100 metres.

“He had suffered from multiple fractures in limbs and his condition was critical,” said PRO Kumar.

Soon after the incident, commuters alerted the police control room following which emergency response vehicles and ambulances had reached the spot and the duo was rushed to the Sohna civil hospital.

Police said that Ram was declared dead on arrival while Abhilash was shifted to Sector 10A civil hospital. He was later taken to Agra by his family members where was undergoing treatment at a private hospital.

On the complaint of Ram’s family, an FIR was registered against Abhilash under sections 106 (causing death by negligence) and 281 (rash driving) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at City Sohna police station on Friday.

Police said Ram’s body was handed over to the family after an autopsy. Investigators said Kumar will be arrested only after he is declared medically fit by the doctors.