 Colorado Rep. Ken Buck to resign from Congress, here's why - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / World News / US News / Colorado Rep. Ken Buck to resign from Congress, cites political polarisation as reason

Colorado Rep. Ken Buck to resign from Congress, cites political polarisation as reason

BySumanti Sen
Mar 13, 2024 08:47 AM IST

Colorado Rep. Ken Buck announced on Tuesday, March 12, that he will resign before his term ends

Rep. Ken Buck announced on Tuesday, March 12, that he will resign before his term ends. The resignation of Buck, who is a Republican who represents Colorado's reliably red 4th Congressional District, has narrowed down the GOP's majority in the chamber.

Colorado Rep. Ken Buck is set to resign from Congress (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)(AP)
Colorado Rep. Ken Buck is set to resign from Congress (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)(AP)

Buck announced that his resignation will be effective on March 22. He previously announced he had planned not to seek reelection at the end of his term, ending in November this year.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

‘It has been an honor to serve the people of Colorado's 4th District’

"It has been an honor to serve the people of Colorado's 4th District in Congress for the past 9 years. I want to thank them for their support and encouragement throughout the years. Today, I am announcing that I will depart Congress at the end of next week. I look forward to staying involved in our political process, as well as spending more time in Colorado and with my family," he said, according to CBS News.

Why did Rep. Ken Buck decide to resign?

Buck spoke to reporters at the Capitol, saying he decided to leave because of dysfunction in Congress and increasing political polarisation. He cited the impeachment probe against Joe Biden and the House vote to impeach Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas.

"I voted against the impeachment of Mayorkas and made it plain and simple that I don't think that the impeachment of Biden is appropriate," he said. "And so [House Speaker] Mike Johnson's ability to talk me into staying here, is going to be about as successful as his ability to talking me into unconstitutional impeachments."

Buck earlier said on CNN that his recent experience in Congress has been filled with several issues. "It is the worst year of the nine years and three months that I've been in Congress,” he said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, March 13, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On