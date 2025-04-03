Columbia Place Mall shooting: 1 person injured near Two Notch Road, SC

One person was injured in a shooting at Columbia Place Mall near Two Notch Road in South Carolina on Wednesday, according to WACH. Shooting at Columbia Place Mall near Two Notch Road in South Carolina.(UnSplash)

Police responded to the scene around 1:30 p.m. after receiving reports of a shooting and active shooter. The responding officers found one victim with a gunshot wound and transported the person to the hospital for treatment.

Deputies are currently clearing the mall as a safety precaution and have confirmed that it is not an active shooter situation. People have been asked to avoid the area.

No arrests have been made so far and the search for the suspect is currently taking place both inside and outside the mall.

Several witnesses shared updates on social media.

“Something going down at columbia place mall swat fbi nd alll there right now check on ya peoples,” one person reported.

Another wrote, “Definitely a shooting in the columbia place mall!!! food court side!!! BE CAREFULLL.”

This is a breaking news story and will be updated with more information