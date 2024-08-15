Columbia President Minouche Shafik resigns after anti-Israel protests: ‘A period of turmoil…’

Columbia University President Minouche Shafik announced her resignation on Wednesday, reported CBS News. (FILES) Bank of England Deputy Governor Nemat Shafik speaks during a discussion on �Fortifying the Global Financial Safety Net(AFP)

The announcement comes months after she faced criticism for how she handled on-campus protests in reaction to the Israel-Hamas conflict.

In an email to students and faculty members, Shafik wrote, "I write with sadness to tell you that I am stepping down as president of Columbia University effective August 14, 2024. I have had the honor and privilege to lead this incredible institution, and I believe that-working together-we have made progress in a number of important areas. However, it has also been a period of turmoil where it has been difficult to overcome divergent views across our community."

Shafik made the announcement a month before the new semester starts. Columbia's fall semester begins September 3.

"This period has taken a considerable toll on my family, as it has for others in our community. Over the summer, I have been able to reflect and have decided that my moving on at this point would best enable Columbia to traverse the challenges ahead. I am making this announcement now so that new leadership can be in place before the new term begins," she wrote in her email, announcing the resignation.

Shafik, who is a British-American, went on to state that the Foreign Secretary of the United Kingdom has invited her to head a review of the government's approach to international development, allowing her to return to the UK Parliament's House of Lords, reported CBS News.

"I am very pleased and appreciative that this will afford me the opportunity to return to work on fighting global poverty and promoting sustainable development, areas of lifelong interest to me," Shafik wrote.

According to Columbia's website, Katrina Armstrong has been named as the interim president. In April, Shafik spoke before Congress as part of a countrywide hearing on antisemitism on school campuses, according to CBS News.

Members of Congress, notably North Carolina's Virginia Foxx and Utah's Burgess Owens, chastised her for reportedly condoning intolerance towards Jewish students at the university.

The surge in protests across US campuses stemmed from heightened tensions following Hamas' attack on southern Israel on October 7 and the prolonged Israeli military campaign in Gaza, resulting in staggering casualties there, which included children as well.

The recent wave of demonstrations gained momentum nearly two weeks prior, sparked by Columbia University President Minouche Shafik's contentious testimony before a US congressional committee.

Critics accused Shafik of prioritizing lawmakers' interests over those of the university's students. (ANI)