Coney Island's 43rd Mermaid Parade: Date, time, and how to join the festivities

Coney Island is all set to host the 43rd edition of its iconic Mermaid Parade on Saturday. Thousands are expected to turn up for what coneyisland.com describes as the nation’s largest art parade. For many New Yorkers, the event marks the ceremonial start of summer. Coney Island prepares for the 43rd Mermaid Parade, expecting thousands to attend. (Photo by SPENCER PLATT / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)(Getty Images via AFP)

Started in 1983, the parade draws inspiration from historic Mardi Gras festivities once held in the same neighbourhood. It was founded by Dick Zigun, then the artistic director of Coney Island USA. Since then, the event has grown in scale and spirit, becoming a cornerstone of Brooklyn’s summer culture.

Also Read: Will US see ‘ring of fire’ amid tornado, derecho, thunderstorms in Minnesota and Dakotas? Here's what we know

Long-standing Coney Island tradition

Organised by the non-profit Coney Island USA, the Mermaid Parade brings together artists, performers, and locals in elaborate costumes-many dressed as mermaids, sea creatures, or fantastical beings.

The parade also features live marching bands, colorful floats and vintage cars. In addition to its visual spectacle, the event plays an important role in supporting businesses located around Coney Island's amusement district.

Also Read: North Dakota tornado, Minnesota derecho wreak havoc in Bemidji and Enderlin, leaving thousands without power: See photos

Mermaid Parade: When and where to join

Parade day registration begins at 10 am on Saturday. It is only available in person and in cash at the check-in point-located at West 21st Street and Surf Avenue. The procession officially kicks off at 1 pm, moving eastward along Surf Avenue before turning onto the boardwalk at West 10th Street. It ends at Steeplechase Plaza.

Organizers confirm the event will go ahead regardless of the weather. Once the parade concludes, a short beach ceremony will be held at 5 pm to welcome the summer season.

Also read: World Music Day 2025: Celebrate with these free musical events across the US

Your visit guide to Mermaid Parade

Spectators are advised to arrive early and choose their viewing spots carefully. For a full view of the parade and motorized floats, officials recommend standing on the north side of Surf Avenue (the non-beach side). Crowds here are expected to be dense, on par with New Year’s Eve gatherings in Times Square.

Those uninterested in the vehicular aspect of the parade may prefer watching from the boardwalk, where participants and floats continue to march after leaving Surf Avenue. The beachfront vantage point is a popular choice for families and tourists alike.

City officials advise attendees to use public transport where possible, as parking in the area is limited and expected to be in high demand.

FAQs

What time is the Mermaid Parade?

The Mermaid Parade begins at 1 pm on Saturday, with registration starting at 10 am.

What is the meaning of the Mermaid Parade?

The Mermaid Parade celebrates artistic expression, local culture, and the start of summer in New York City.

Where is the Mermaid Festival located?

The Mermaid Parade takes place in Coney Island, Brooklyn.

In which US state does the annual Mermaid Parade Festival take place?

The annual Mermaid Parade is held in the state of New York.