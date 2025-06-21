World Music Day 2025: Celebrate with these free musical events across the US

On World Music Day, cities across the United States come alive with the sound of music. From bustling street corners to serene botanical gardens, musicians of all kinds perform for free, turning everyday spaces into concert venues. World Music Day, also known as Make Music Day or Fête de la Musique, is marked on June 21 - the summer solstice. It began in France in 1982 and now includes thousands of free concerts and street performances in over 120 countries. World Music Day 2025: Best free musical events across the US

Every June, amateur and professional musicians alike turn public spaces into stages for a day-long celebration. The annual global celebration now inspires communities worldwide to embrace music in its most open and inclusive form. Here’s a look at some of the best free events across the US, as per LMT Online.

World Music Day: Best free celebrations in the US

Big Drum Jam – Laredo, Texas

Head to Star Music Shop (10962 Room for More Way) at 6 pm for a community drum circle. It’s open to all - bring your drum or use one of the buckets provided by sponsors like Vic Firth. Arrive early, around 4 pm, to set up and grab some refreshments and a raffle ticket.

Local bands at Black & White Coffee House – Laredo, Texas

From 6–9 pm, sip a brew while enjoying live performances by Garden’s Gate, Setting Forth, and Zero Sense. It's a casual café concert celebrating unity through music.

Spirit of the Woods Folk Festival – Brethren, Michigan

The official website of Spirit of the Woods Folk Festival will take place from noon to 8 pm at Dickson Township Park. You can enjoy local folk, jazz and brass acts across two stages. The event features soloists, choirs, open mics and a main set headlined by Great Lakes Brass.

Make Music San Antonio – Texas

At the San Antonio Botanical Garden, it’s a day-long celebration for World Music Day. Expect jazz, rock, mariachi, metal and plenty of surprises among garden paths. Registration is required but admission is free. Check out their official website for more information.

Georgetown Fête de la Musique – Washington DC

As per the official website of Georgetown DC Music, the Georgetown Heritage Arts, the city's Business Improvement District and Embassy of France-Villa Albertine will host performances across multiple stages from 3 to 10 pm. There will be more than 40 musical acts supported by local organizations.

Also read: 75 best R&B singers of all time revealed: Usher and Chris Brown’s spots might surprise you

How to join the World Music Day celebration?

Find local events: Visit the Make Music Day website to search by city or state.

Bring your instrument: Many downtown hubs offer free instruments or open jam sessions.

Explore a variety of performances: There are a lot of events planned, from kids’ drumming workshops to classical choirs and street bands.

Whether you're a musician ready to perform or a fan eager to listen, World Music Day is a powerful reminder of how communities come alive through music.

FAQS:

1. What is World Music Day and how did it begin?

It began in France in 1982 to promote free public music. Now celebrated in over 120 countries every June 21.

2. Are World Music Day events free to attend?

Yes, all events are free for both performers and audiences.

3. Can anyone participate in World Music Day performances?

Yes, anyone can join. Check local listings or the Make Music Day website to register.