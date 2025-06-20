75 best R&B singers of all time revealed: Usher and Chris Brown’s spots might surprise you

After a much anticipated 10-year gap, Billboard has finally taken a seat and provided a fresh list of iconic talent from the R&B genre of music dating all the way back to the 50s. Last released in 2015, the list has now expanded to 75 entries instead of the previous 35 and has been created considering solo artists’ (not group performers) ranking along six critical sectors: vocal prowess, body of work, career longevity, industry achievements, game-changing influence, and enduring generational/cultural impact. After a decade, Billboard unveiled a new R&B artists list featuring 75 solo performers. The rankings, released during Black History Month, assess vocal talent, legacy, and cultural influence, culminating in the top 10 announcement on June 19.(AP/AFP)

The list has been released progressively in honor of Black History Month. The last 25 names in the batch were published on Monday (June 16), followed by the next 40 being introduced in the period up until Wednesday (June 18). The top 10 honorees were timed to be revealed on June 19 to commemorate the Juneteenthholiday.

Here is the full list of the top 75 R&B artists, as ranked by Billboard:

1) Stevie Wonder

2) Aretha Franklin

3) Michael Jackson

4) Beyoncé

5) Whitney Houston

6) James Brown

7) Prince

8) Mariah Carey

9) R Kelly

10) Marvin Gaye

11) Ray Charles

12) Usher

13) Sam Cooke

14) Curtis Mayfield

15) Isaac Hayes

16) Mary J Blige

17) Janet Jackson

18) Al Green

19) Smokey Robinson

20) Otis Redding

21) Donny Hathaway

22) Luther Vandross

23) Teddy Pendergrass

24) Bill Withers

25) Patti LaBelle

26) Chris Brown

27) Chaka Khan

28) Erykah Badu

29) Diana Ross

30) Gladys Knight

31) Anita Baker

32) Lionel Richie

33) Alicia Keys

34) Donna Summer

35) Babyface

36) Toni Braxton

37) Frank Ocean

38) Maxwell

39) Roberta Flack

40) Aaliyah

41) Brandy

42) Barry White

43) Dionne Warwick

44) SZA

45) D’Angelo

46) Rihanna

47) The Weeknd

48) Lauryn Hill

49) Bobby Brown

50) John Legend

51) Rick James

52) Stephanie Mills

53) Jill Scott

54) Jazmine Sullivan

55) Natalie Cole

56) Joe

57) Tevin Campbell

58) Peabo Bryson

59) Fantasia

60) Ne-Yo

61) Ashanti

62) Anthony Hamilton

63) Musiq Soulchild

64) Ledisi

65) Teena Marie

66) Keith Sweat

67) Tank

68) Phyllis Hyman

69) Bobby Womack

70) H.E.R.

71) Keyshia Cole

72) Jackie Wilson

73) Etta James

74) Summer Walker

75) Ruth Brown

The decision of who gets to be featured on the list rests with Billboard staff members.

By Stuti Gupta