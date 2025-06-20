75 best R&B singers of all time revealed: Usher and Chris Brown’s spots might surprise you
Billboard has released a new R&B artists list after a 10-year hiatus, expanding from 35 to 75 entries.
After a much anticipated 10-year gap, Billboard has finally taken a seat and provided a fresh list of iconic talent from the R&B genre of music dating all the way back to the 50s. Last released in 2015, the list has now expanded to 75 entries instead of the previous 35 and has been created considering solo artists’ (not group performers) ranking along six critical sectors: vocal prowess, body of work, career longevity, industry achievements, game-changing influence, and enduring generational/cultural impact.
The list has been released progressively in honor of Black History Month. The last 25 names in the batch were published on Monday (June 16), followed by the next 40 being introduced in the period up until Wednesday (June 18). The top 10 honorees were timed to be revealed on June 19 to commemorate the Juneteenthholiday.
ALSO READ| Chris Brown belts out tunes in jail and leaves heartfelt note for an inmate: ‘Thank you my brother…’
Here is the full list of the top 75 R&B artists, as ranked by Billboard:
1) Stevie Wonder
2) Aretha Franklin
3) Michael Jackson
4) Beyoncé
5) Whitney Houston
6) James Brown
7) Prince
8) Mariah Carey
9) R Kelly
10) Marvin Gaye
11) Ray Charles
12) Usher
13) Sam Cooke
14) Curtis Mayfield
15) Isaac Hayes
16) Mary J Blige
17) Janet Jackson
18) Al Green
19) Smokey Robinson
20) Otis Redding
21) Donny Hathaway
22) Luther Vandross
23) Teddy Pendergrass
24) Bill Withers
25) Patti LaBelle
26) Chris Brown
27) Chaka Khan
28) Erykah Badu
29) Diana Ross
30) Gladys Knight
31) Anita Baker
32) Lionel Richie
33) Alicia Keys
34) Donna Summer
35) Babyface
36) Toni Braxton
37) Frank Ocean
38) Maxwell
39) Roberta Flack
40) Aaliyah
41) Brandy
42) Barry White
43) Dionne Warwick
44) SZA
45) D’Angelo
46) Rihanna
47) The Weeknd
48) Lauryn Hill
49) Bobby Brown
50) John Legend
51) Rick James
52) Stephanie Mills
53) Jill Scott
54) Jazmine Sullivan
55) Natalie Cole
56) Joe
57) Tevin Campbell
58) Peabo Bryson
59) Fantasia
60) Ne-Yo
61) Ashanti
62) Anthony Hamilton
63) Musiq Soulchild
64) Ledisi
65) Teena Marie
66) Keith Sweat
67) Tank
68) Phyllis Hyman
69) Bobby Womack
70) H.E.R.
71) Keyshia Cole
72) Jackie Wilson
73) Etta James
74) Summer Walker
75) Ruth Brown
ALSO READ| Diddy circle: Justin Bieber cuts Usher off; ‘terrified’ Kanye West finally reunited with kids, but still not in US
The decision of who gets to be featured on the list rests with Billboard staff members.
By Stuti Gupta
Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.