World Music Day 2025| From Papon to Anuv Jain: Musicians recall their first concert ever!

For every artist performing sold-out arenas and headlining music festivals today, there was once a first time—an unglamorous stage, modest crowds, nervous anticipation, and that unforgettable rush of being heard. From intimate café gigs and school festivals to chaotic underground rap shows, these first performances left an indelible mark on their journeys. We asked a range of Indian musicians—indie darlings, playback stars, and producers—about their very first concert. What they shared was a mix of nostalgia, vulnerability, and joy. Here's a peek into the raw, unfiltered beginnings of artists you’ve streamed, sung along with, and cheered for. Papon, Shilpa Rao and Anuv Jain among other musicians recall their first concert ever!

Stebin Ben

Before his romantic ballads took over playlists, Stebin Ben was nervously setting foot in a small Bhopal café. “It was a small setup, maybe 40-50 people, but the vibe was amazing,” he says. “I was nervous, but once I started singing, the energy shifted.” What stayed with him even more than the ₹5,000 fee was the validation: “A few people actually came up to me after the show and said they liked it—and that meant everything.” He would go on to save ₹20,000 from similar café shows and make the move to Mumbai. “That’s how it all began.”

Shalmali Kholgade

Around 2012, fresh off the release of her breakout song Pareshaan, Shalmali found herself performing at a Times of India event on Worli Seaface. “I did it by myself, on tracks,” she recalls. “I remember being excited but also clueless as to how it would go.” Despite the early jitters, she held her own and even earned a decent paycheck. “I vaguely remember getting paid 50,000 or so for it,” she says. That first solo performance marked the start of her evolution from playback singer to a live performer who now commands massive festival crowds.

Shilpa Rao

For Shilpa Rao, her first concert memory is more a family story than her own. “I have a very faint memory of it, actually,” she says, laughing. “My parents have told me more about it than I remember myself.” She was just five when she joined her father on stage in Jamshedpur. “He had taught me a few songs, expecting I’d sing just one and then sit quietly. But once I started singing, I didn’t stop—I kept going!” She earned ₹101 that day, but what stayed with her was the pride on her father’s face. “That joy and pride my parents felt—that was priceless.”

Papon

Though known today for his deeply emotive songs and Assamese folk-electronic blend, Papon didn’t leap into live shows right away. “My first proper concert was in 2007, three years after my album launch,” he shares. “I wanted the music to get popular first. Nobody knew me till then.” Encouraged by a friend, he finally agreed. “Ronji, from the dhaba, he organised it. It cost 35K. We called my friends, some guitar players, and put together a proper show.” The response? “Full house. That was the big concert. That’s where it all started.”

Akshat Acharya

Before his breakout hit Naadaniyan struck a chord with indie music lovers, Akshat Acharya was just hoping his first concert wouldn’t fall flat. “I was really nervous—it was the first time we were performing our set in a full band format,” he shares. “When you take pop songs and adapt them for a live band, it takes a lot of reworking.” To add to the pressure, the audience wasn’t full of strangers. “There were friends and people I work with—people I really respect. That definitely added pressure.” But once the band hit their stride, things changed. “I had an absolute blast. For a first performance, we did pretty well. Looking back now, there’s such a stark difference—it really helped shape who we are today.”

Anuv Jain

Before he was packing venues across India, Anuv Jain played his first-ever gig in 2019 in Chandigarh. “There were about 100-150 people. It was a sit-down concert—very meditation-y, yoga sort of vibe,” he recalls. It was also the first time he performed a set of his own songs. “I was paid around 10 grand—which was a huge amount for me back then.” But it wasn’t just the money that changed things. “That’s when I thought—maybe I can become a musician.”

Akanksha Bhandari

In 2019, Akanksha Bhandari performed her first gig singing all covers. “I made my own set for the show,” she says. “It was a beautiful show.” Even though she wasn’t paid, the impact was lasting. “A lot of fans from that show still text me saying they saw me perform there and loved it.” Was she disappointed about not getting paid? Not at all. “It was a new space, but getting that opportunity was brilliant. I won’t ever complain about it.”

OAFF

Long before scoring Gehraiyaan, OAFF performed at CEPT University in Ahmedabad with his friend longtime collaborator Savera, in the early 2000s. “We were the only school kids performing there while all the other bands were much, much older,” he remembers. “It was a community thing—everyone played for free. At least we weren’t paid!” Despite their age, the duo held their ground. “It was really, really cool. Definitely a first gig to remember.”

Chaar Diwari

Rapper Chaar Diwaari’s debut show was as chaotic as it was unforgettable. “It was a show featuring some of the best underground Delhi rappers—Arpit Bala, Faizan, J Block,” he says. “I held the mic as Chaar Diwari for the first time. I was jumping around—I didn’t even look good doing it!” He used regular earphones as makeshift in-ear monitors and tried to perform his freshly composed song Bhul Ja, but the DJ couldn’t play it. Still, he got a warm welcome and stayed for the afterparty. “I didn’t get paid—actually, I gave money because I had to buy a ticket. But it was totally worth it. One of my core memories as a musician.”