Who was Sierra Nichole Smith? Woman killed by Trump military parade convoy carrying M1 Abrams tank

A woman was killed after being struck by a truck carrying a US Army M1 Abrams tank used during President Donald Trump's military parade on the National Mall in Washington, D.C. Members of the US Army drive a M1 Abrams tank across the Memorial Bridge during the Army 250th Anniversary Parade in Washington, DC, on June 14, 2025. (AFP)

According to an official Army document acquired by USA Today, the woman was murdered on Monday night when the contract truck driver was withdrawing tanks from the area.

According to NBC4, police identified the deceased woman as Sierra Nichole Smith, 39.

Metropolitan Police Department spokesperson Freddie Talbert told USA Today that authorities found “an adult female, unconscious and not breathing, suffering from life-threatening injuries. Despite life-saving efforts, the pedestrian was pronounced dead.”

What all we know about Sierra Nichole Smith's death

According to USA Today, the incident happened as the contract truck driver was transporting the tank from the staging location in West Potomac Park to a rail yard in Jessup, Maryland.

Smith was discovered in the Northeast region of Washington by Metropolitan Police Department officers shortly after 9:30 p.m. local time, Fox 5 DC said.

According to the station, investigators think the Smith slipped and fell in front of the semitrailer vehicle heading east in the 1600 block of New York Avenue after running onto the road.

As the truck drove east into the 2800 block of New York Avenue, she was crushed beneath it. The silver 2007 Chevrolet Suburban behind the vehicle knocked her off balance and then hit her.

According to Fox 5 DC, the drivers of both vehicles stayed on the scene.

Medical personnel and D.C. officials also showed up, but the woman was declared dead on the spot.

Trump's birthday and military parade celebration

Trump's 79th birthday was celebrated on Saturday, the same day when the military parade honoring the US Army's 250th birthday took place.

Almost 6,000 soldiers and 84 military vehicles, including 28 M1 Abrams tanks, paraded through the nation's capital. The procession was also conducted on the same day when hundreds of cities across the US hosted “No Kings” protests against Trump's policies and leadership.

It was Washington's first military parade since around 8,000 troops marched through the city in 1991 to celebrate the triumph of an American-led coalition over Saddam Hussein's Iraq in the Gulf War.