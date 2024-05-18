Congratulations Dr. Max! Vermont university awards honorary doctorate to cute feline; here's why

A cute cat named ‘Max’, who has been residing near the university campus for the past four years, has received an honorary degree of “doctor of litter-ature”. In a post on Instagram, the school announced, “Max the Cat has been an affectionate member of the Castleton family for years."(AP)

According to the Vermont State University's Castleton campus, the ceremony is scheduled to take place on Saturday and Max will be awarded an honorary doctorate degree for his friendly and welcoming behavior with campus students.

“While his adventures may have slowed, Max exemplifies the #CastletonWay and we are honored to have him as a member of VTSU's #firstclass.”

“With a resounding purr of approval from the faculty, the Board of Trustees of the Vermont State Cat-leges has bestowed upon Max Dow the prestigious title of Doctor of Litter-ature, complete with all the catnip perks, scratching post privileges, and litter box responsibilities that come with it.”

Reacting to the post, one user wrote, “Dr.Max Congrats”, while another said: “This is the sweetest story I have ever seen on Instagram. congrats Dr Max!!”

Know about Max's owner and his campus life

The adored feline belongs to a family who lives on the street leading to campus's main entrance. Therefore, Max decided to visit campus and gradually started getting friendly with college students. He has been hanging out and socialising with them for nearly the last four years, owner Ashley Dow told AP.

Stressing that how excited students get on seeing Max, the owner highlighted that they all take selfies with him, pat him while he purrs, and even take him for campus tours.

"They pick him up and take selfies with him, and he even likes to go on tours with prospective students that meet at a building across from the family’s house," Dow said.

"I don't even know how he knows to go, but he does. And then he'll follow them on their tour," she added.

Dow recalled a time when Max stopped visiting to campus and quipped that the students had put up a shrine for him. “It had candles and everything. And the picture of Max that they had printed out and put in a frame.”

Dow is known as Max's mother among the students, and graduates who return to town occasionally inquire about Max's well-being.

While Max will not be attending the graduation, the degree will be later handed over to Dow.