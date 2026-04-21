Eric Swalwell row: Congress releases names of House Reps under sexual misconduct probe; check full list

A document detailing 28 current and former members of the U.S. House of Representatives investigated for sexual misconduct has been released Monday after allegations of sexual assault against Eric Swalwell emerged.

The House Ethics Committee has published a list of 28 names, including Eric Swalwell, facing sexual misconduct allegations, along with other claims.((AP Photo/Allison Robbert) and (Blaine Young/The San Antonio Express-News via AP))

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The list compiles publicly disclosed cases handled by the House Ethics Committee and includes names spanning decades from the 1970s to 2026. The list outlines allegations like inappropriate relationships with staff, harassment and more serious misconduct claims.

Read more: Jimmy Gomez wife and son: Eric Swalwell's pal accused of kissing young staffer

Who are named in the list?

The list includes both recent and historical cases, naming lawmakers such as Matt Gaetz, George Santos, and Katie Hill. Among the 28 names are also Reps. Tony Gonzales and Eric Swalwell, both of whom resigned from the House last week.

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{{^usCountry}} In total, there are 14 Democrats and 12 Republicans on the list. The late Rep. Alcee Hastings (D-Fla.) was investigated twice for having a "sexual relationship with a staffer," once in 2014 and again in 2020. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In total, there are 14 Democrats and 12 Republicans on the list. The late Rep. Alcee Hastings (D-Fla.) was investigated twice for having a "sexual relationship with a staffer," once in 2014 and again in 2020. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Cory Mills is still being investigated for “sexual misconduct and/or dating violence.” An investigating subcommittee to examine the claims was formed in November 2025, but President Trump retained support for the Florida Republican in February. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Cory Mills is still being investigated for “sexual misconduct and/or dating violence.” An investigating subcommittee to examine the claims was formed in November 2025, but President Trump retained support for the Florida Republican in February. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} A 1982-83 sexual misconduct probe involving House pages resulted in the censure of Reps. Gerry Studds (D-Mass.) and Dan Crane (R-Ill.), although neither was expelled. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A 1982-83 sexual misconduct probe involving House pages resulted in the censure of Reps. Gerry Studds (D-Mass.) and Dan Crane (R-Ill.), although neither was expelled. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The outcomes of all 28 cases differ in that several cases ended with “loss of jurisdiction.” This often happens because the lawmaker left office before investigations concluded. For example, the Swalwell and Gonzales investigations are no longer under the jurisdiction of the Ethics Committee. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The outcomes of all 28 cases differ in that several cases ended with “loss of jurisdiction.” This often happens because the lawmaker left office before investigations concluded. For example, the Swalwell and Gonzales investigations are no longer under the jurisdiction of the Ethics Committee. {{/usCountry}}

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Read more: Bombshell report links Eric Swalwell campaign funds to viral hotel video

Ethics oversight and recurring controversies

The House Ethics Committee has long been responsible for investigating allegations against lawmakers. The press release with the list of 28 names stated, “The Committee has a long history of investigating allegations of sexual misconduct by Members of the House, ranging from criminal sexual activity to behavior implicating civil employment discrimination laws and more general standards of conduct.”

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They further added, “The Committee has always made public its findings whenever allegations of sexual misconduct were substantiated.”

The Ethics panel had previously said that the body has “adopted a more aggressive and robust approach to allegations of sexual misconduct.”

According to the list of the names of people embroiled in sexual misconduct allegations, half of the probes occurred only within the last decade.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shirin Gupta ...Read More Shirin Gupta is a content producer with the Hindustan Times. She covers everything between politics, entertainment and sports at the US desk. Shirin got interested in political journalism during her time as a web editor at her college newspaper NCC News in Syracuse when she first started seeing the effects of national politics in life of her fellow colleagues. Shirin has worked on a wide range of fast-moving and developing stories locally when she was at NCC editing accessible reports for the audience. Her current role requires her to track real-time updates, verify information and present balanced coverage across diverse beats. Covering US politics from an international newsroom perspective has further deepened her understanding of how domestic decisions can have far-reaching global consequences. With a keen interest in international affairs, Shirin continues to build her expertise in geopolitics, policy shifts, and cross-border developments. She aims to learn and evolve her reporting in matters of geopolitics and international issues. Outside the newsroom Shirin writes about books and music for her personal blog. She is an avid consumer of pop culture and reveres literature. Read Less

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