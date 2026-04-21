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Eric Swalwell row: Congress releases names of House Reps under sexual misconduct probe; check full list

The House Ethics Committee has published a list of 28 names, including Eric Swalwell, facing sexual misconduct allegations, along with other claims.

Published on: Apr 21, 2026 06:11 am IST
By Shirin Gupta
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A document detailing 28 current and former members of the U.S. House of Representatives investigated for sexual misconduct has been released Monday after allegations of sexual assault against Eric Swalwell emerged.

The House Ethics Committee has published a list of 28 names, including Eric Swalwell, facing sexual misconduct allegations, along with other claims.((AP Photo/Allison Robbert) and (Blaine Young/The San Antonio Express-News via AP))

The list compiles publicly disclosed cases handled by the House Ethics Committee and includes names spanning decades from the 1970s to 2026. The list outlines allegations like inappropriate relationships with staff, harassment and more serious misconduct claims.

Read more: Jimmy Gomez wife and son: Eric Swalwell's pal accused of kissing young staffer

Who are named in the list?

The list includes both recent and historical cases, naming lawmakers such as Matt Gaetz, George Santos, and Katie Hill. Among the 28 names are also Reps. Tony Gonzales and Eric Swalwell, both of whom resigned from the House last week.

Read more: Bombshell report links Eric Swalwell campaign funds to viral hotel video

Ethics oversight and recurring controversies

The House Ethics Committee has long been responsible for investigating allegations against lawmakers. The press release with the list of 28 names stated, “The Committee has a long history of investigating allegations of sexual misconduct by Members of the House, ranging from criminal sexual activity to behavior implicating civil employment discrimination laws and more general standards of conduct.”

They further added, “The Committee has always made public its findings whenever allegations of sexual misconduct were substantiated.”

The Ethics panel had previously said that the body has “adopted a more aggressive and robust approach to allegations of sexual misconduct.”

According to the list of the names of people embroiled in sexual misconduct allegations, half of the probes occurred only within the last decade.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Shirin Gupta

Shirin Gupta is a content producer with the Hindustan Times. She covers everything between politics, entertainment and sports at the US desk. Shirin got interested in political journalism during her time as a web editor at her college newspaper NCC News in Syracuse when she first started seeing the effects of national politics in life of her fellow colleagues. Shirin has worked on a wide range of fast-moving and developing stories locally when she was at NCC editing accessible reports for the audience. Her current role requires her to track real-time updates, verify information and present balanced coverage across diverse beats. Covering US politics from an international newsroom perspective has further deepened her understanding of how domestic decisions can have far-reaching global consequences. With a keen interest in international affairs, Shirin continues to build her expertise in geopolitics, policy shifts, and cross-border developments. She aims to learn and evolve her reporting in matters of geopolitics and international issues. Outside the newsroom Shirin writes about books and music for her personal blog. She is an avid consumer of pop culture and reveres literature.

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Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
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