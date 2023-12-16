Contempt of Congress charge looms as Hunter Biden skips deposition for a speech

House Oversight Committee chairman James Comer accused Hunter Biden of showing disrespect to Congress by skipping a deposition this week and giving a speech instead. Comer also said that a former Justice Department official who allegedly shielded Hunter and President Biden from a criminal probe “didn’t answer many questions” when she testified before the House Judiciary Committee on Thursday. WASHINGTON, DC - Hunter Biden defied a subpoena from Congress to testify behind closed doors ahead of a House vote on an impeachment inquiry against his father. Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by Kevin Dietsch / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)(Getty Images via AFP)

The 53-year-old was supposed to appear for a deposition before the Oversight Committee on Wednesday, but he chose to deliver a speech outside the Capitol, where he denied that his father had any financial involvement in his foreign business deals. This contradicted the evidence that Joe Biden had met with Hunter’s business partners from countries like China and Ukraine.

Comer told Fox News’ “America’s Newsroom” that Hunter’s speech was a way of snubbing Congress.

Hunter ‘gives Congress the middle finger’

“We had over a dozen members of Congress of both parties in there, we had dozens of staffers in there, we had tens of thousands of pages of documents, hundreds of specific questions and he just goes out and basically gives Congress the middle finger,” Comer said.

“He goes out and says he wants to make a statement and have a press conference. Then when he got through making the statement asking for pity, then he drove off in his car and wouldn’t answer any questions,” he added.

Comer said that he would pursue a contempt of Congress charge against Hunter, which would trigger a likely vote on the House floor to refer the matter to President Biden’s Justice Department, which would then decide whether to prosecute him or not.

Comer pointed out that the Justice Department had recently convicted two former advisers of former President Donald Trump, Steve Bannon and Peter Navarro, for defying subpoenas from the House select committee that investigated the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riot. Bannon was sentenced to four months in prison and Navarro faces at least two months in jail.

Comer also said that Lesley Wolf, a former assistant US attorney in Delaware who was involved in the alleged Justice Department coverup of a criminal investigation of Hunter Biden for tax fraud and other crimes, such as failing to register as a foreign agent, was uncooperative when she appeared before the House Judiciary Committee on Thursday.

“It’s my understanding she didn’t answer many questions in that deposition,” he said.

According to IRS whistleblowers Gary Shapley and Joseph Ziegler, Wolf repeatedly discouraged investigators from looking into Joe Biden’s role in Hunter’s foreign income, even when there were messages that implicated him, and also tipped off Hunter’s lawyers about a planned search of a storage unit and an interview strategy, sabotaging both efforts.

Hunter Biden is facing federal tax fraud charges in Los Angeles and gun charges in Delaware, in addition to possible new contempt charges. He rejected a plea deal that would have given him only probation in July, after he demanded assurances that he would not be prosecuted for other crimes, such as violating the Foreign Agents Registration Act, which would implicate his father.