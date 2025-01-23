Contents of Joe Biden's letter to Donald Trump revealed, ‘As I take leave…’

Donald Trump discovered the letter Joe Biden left for him before leaving the White House inside the Resolute Desk in the Oval Office on Inauguration Day. With a “little help” from Fox News Senior White House correspondent Peter Doocy, the president found the letter while signing a barrage of executive orders. He read aloud the contents of the letter, which has now been revealed by the Fox News, in front of reporters on Monday. The next day, the commander-in-chief said during a press conference, he thought the former president's note was “inspirational-type.” FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump holds former United States President Joe Biden's letter on the day he signs documents as he issues executive orders and pardons for January 6 defendants in the Oval Office at the White House on Inauguration Day in Washington, U.S., January 20, 2025. REUTERS/Carlos Barria/File Photo(REUTERS)

What did Biden write in his letter to Trump?

The contents of the letter addressed to “Dear President Trump” read, “As I take leave of this sacred office I wish you and your family all the best in the next four years.” “The American people – and people around the world – look to this house for steadiness in the inevitable storms of history, and my prayer is that in the coming years will be a time of prosperity, peace, and grace for our nation,” Biden added, per Fox News.

Trump discovered the letter enclosed in a white envelope addressed to “47” after Doocy asked him if the outgoing president left him a note. Signed “Joe Biden,” the letter was dated January 20, according to the outlet. “He may have. Don’t they leave it in the desk? I don’t know,” Trump told the Fox News reporter, adding, “Thank you, Peter. It could have been years before we found this thing.”

On Tuesday, the president revealed what he thought of the letter. Answering Doocy's questions, Trump said, “It was a very nice letter.” “It was a little bit of an inspirational-type letter. Enjoy it, do a good job. Important, very important. How important the job is,” he went on, adding, “It was a positive, for him, in writing it. I appreciated the letter.”