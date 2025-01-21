Joe Biden seen quickly praying moments before Donald Trump takes oath as US president. Watch

Videos and photos from Donald Trump's inauguration have gone viral, showcasing a mix of awkward and humorous moments during the ceremony. In one such video, outgoing US president Joe Biden was seen offering a quick prayer right before Donald Trump took the stage for his oath taking. Joe Biden quickly made the sign of the cross and smiled while sitting at the inauguration dais.(X/@TheRichFromCali)

In the video, Senator Amy Klobuchar is announcing Trump and Vance's arrival for the peaceful transfer of power. "Good morning everyone. Welcome to the 60th presidential inauguration. Today President-elect Trump and Vice President-elect Vance will take their oaths of office. We will witness the peaceful transfer of power at the heart of our democracy," she announced.

The camera pans to the former presidents and their spouses seated on the side behind the podium. As they applaud the senator, JJO

(Also read: ‘How can we stop…’: Lip reader decodes what Obama said to Bush at Trump's event)

Take a look at the video here:

Internet amused

The video was shared on X with the caption, "OMG wait until you see it it's hilarious" and the comments were filled with users who were amused by the gesture.

"Yup of the two Biden is the Christian and he knows we have to pray for America now," said one user.

"The man said “May thee odds be ever in your favor America!” joked another user.

"Just when I think I can’t love him any more! God bless you, Joe and thank you from the bottom of my heart!" wrote one of them.

"The way you can see the exact moment he thought of doing it too," quipped a user.

Biden was not the only politician who was unable to control his feelings at the inauguration. Former Trump rival Hillary Clinton burst into laughter when Trump suggested that he was planning to rename the Gulf of Mexico to the Gulf of America.

(Also read: Hillary Clinton bursts out laughing after Trump declares plan to rename Gulf of Mexico)