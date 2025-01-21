‘How can we stop…’: Lip reader decodes what Obama said to Bush at Trump's inauguration

A hearing impaired lip-reader shared a video decoding a quick conversation between former US president Barack Obama and George W Bush during President Donald Trump's inauguration ceremony. As Barack Obama greets the presidents around him, he can be seen making a brief comment to George W Bush.(X/CollinRugg)

Content creator named Jackie, who often shares videos offering lip-reading of conversation between celebrities and famous personalities, shared her interpretation of the brief chat between the two former presidents.

The footage shows Obama entering the Capitol Rotunda for the swearing-in ceremony and taking his place among the former presidents at the dais. As he greets the presidents around him, he can be seen making a brief comment to Bush, after which he laughs

Jackie's interpretation claimed Obama quickly asked Bush a rhetorical: "How can we stop what's happening?" and then the two men shared a laugh.

Take a look at the video here:

In the past, Obama has been critical of Trump and called him a threat to democracy, while Trump has also hit out at the former Democratic president.

Obama attended the inauguration ceremony alone as his wife and former first lady Michelle Obama decided to skip the event. This is the second official event that Obama has attended alone amid rumours swirling on social media about a possible separation and divorce of the couple.

The video went viral on social media with many users amused by the lip reading interpretation. "It looks like that's what he said, but only they know. I wouldn't be surprised though," said one of them.

"Would not be surprised. Possibly the same question has been asked multiple times before," said another.

"If he did say that, it's clearly a joke. And, kind of funny if you're on his side. Notice how he laughed because there is no possible way to stop what's happening," wrote a third user.

All three former presidents, Barack Obama, George W Bush, and Bill Clinton, skipped Trump's lunch following the swearing-in ceremony.

