Corey Micciolo murder: Emotionless NJ dad callously walked out as medics struggled to revive boy

New Jersey dad Christopher Gregor, whose son died after he forced the child to run on a treadmill, casually left the room as medics struggled to revive the boy, testimony from his trial has revealed. Gregor allegedly callously walked out of the room as nurses tried to keep six-year-old Corey Micciolo alive. He eventually died surrounded by strangers. Christopher Gregor callously walked out as medics struggled to revive his son (Law&Crime Trials screenshot/YouTube)

“We were the only ones with him,” testified Lindsay Carnevale, a nurse at the Southern Ocean County Medical Center who helped Micciolo when he was brought to the hospital back in April 2021.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Carnevale said the father was emotionless when he brought Micciolo in, according to the Asbury Park Press. He simply left the child, returned briefly and then walked out again.

Less than 20 minutes later, Micciolo was declared dead. Surveillance footage showed Gregor driving away from the hospital.

Corey Micciolo’s death

Another disturbing video revealed the moment Gregor carried his son’s limp body into the hospital. Days earlier, Gregor, who is now standing trial for murder, made him run on a treadmill because he thought the child was “too fat.” The video shows the dad carrying the child, who was hardly moving, and approaching the front desk at Southern Ocean Medical Center on April 2, 2021.

William Doyle, a registered nurse who was on duty at the hospital at the time, testified that the child took “dire, almost end-of-life breaths.” A video previously released showed Gregor making the child run on a treadmill. Gregor placed the child back on the machine every time he fell down.

Doyle said Micciolo “was not showing any signs that he was verbal.” The child’s head tilted backward while he was being brought into an examination room. “He was an all-hands-on-deck situation,” Doyle said.

Micciolo suffered a seizure during a CT scan and eventually died. The child died as a result of blunt force injuries with cardiac and liver contusions with acute inflammation and sepsis, according to an initial autopsy. In July 2021, his father was arrested on child neglect charges.