Cory Mills wife and kids: All we know on divorce proceedings, ex-girlfriend amid sexual misconduct uproar

Following the resignations from Congress by Representatives Eric Swalwell (D-Calif.) and Tony Gonzales (R-Texas) due to allegations of sexual misconduct, Representative Cory Mills (R-Fla.) asserted that he does not anticipate being expelled from the U.S. House of Representatives despite facing alleged ethical concerns.

Cory Mills denies allegations of misconduct and claims he is being unfairly compared to resigning Representatives Swalwell and Gonzales(Bloomberg)

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Representative Mills stated in an interview that he informed House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.) that he felt he was "unfairly lumped into this," in reference to the recent controversies surrounding Swalwell and Gonzales, as per the Politico.

"I don’t even fall into the category of Swalwell or Gonzales," Representative Mills told the NewsNation.

“I had never been arrested, had never gone to any proceedings, and it was essentially just something where it was a bad breakup. It’s just interesting kind of seeing how you’re guilty by accusation as opposed to the way the rule of law truly works,” Mills said, according to The Hill.

Also Read: Ruben Gallego makes major admission amid Eric Swalwell rape allegations: ‘I fell for the lies’

House Ethics Committee probe

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{{^usCountry}} The House Ethics Committee is presently conducting an investigation into Representative Mills for alleged dating violence, campaign finance infractions, and other issues, according to The Hill. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The House Ethics Committee is presently conducting an investigation into Representative Mills for alleged dating violence, campaign finance infractions, and other issues, according to The Hill. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} A number of Congress members, including Representatives Nancy Mace (R-S.C.), Andre Carson (D-Ind.), Chris Pappas (D-N.H.), and Nydia Velázquez (D-N.Y.), have called for Rep. Mills to either resign or face expulsion. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A number of Congress members, including Representatives Nancy Mace (R-S.C.), Andre Carson (D-Ind.), Chris Pappas (D-N.H.), and Nydia Velázquez (D-N.Y.), have called for Rep. Mills to either resign or face expulsion. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Recently, House Speaker spoke to reporters that he intends to investigate the current status of the House Ethics Committee’s inquiry concerning Mills. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Recently, House Speaker spoke to reporters that he intends to investigate the current status of the House Ethics Committee’s inquiry concerning Mills. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “With regard to Mills, I’m not sure the status of the Ethics Committee investigation. That’s one of the things I’ll be looking into today,” Johnson stated to CNN. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “With regard to Mills, I’m not sure the status of the Ethics Committee investigation. That’s one of the things I’ll be looking into today,” Johnson stated to CNN. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Meanwhile, several people showed interest in knowing about Cory Mills' private life and family. Cory Mills family and case: What we know about wife and kids {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Meanwhile, several people showed interest in knowing about Cory Mills' private life and family. Cory Mills family and case: What we know about wife and kids {{/usCountry}}

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Mills's ex-girlfriend Lindsey Langston secured a restraining order against him last year due to harassment following their separation. In February 2025, law enforcement looked into a physical confrontation involving Mills and another woman Sarah Raviani at his residence in Washington, D.C. However, both Mills and the alleged victim later claimed that no such altercation took place.

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The police department forwarded a report to the U.S. attorney's office, but Mills faced no prosecution, and the case is no longer under investigation.

"One, I’m not married, so there’s one," Mills stated. “Two, I’ve never sexually harassed and/or had any complaints by any staffers or interns on the Hill. It’s just not even a fair comparison. This is obviously a political democratic tit for tat.”

The restraining order was granted at that time and Mills was in the process of separating from his wife and was involved in divorce proceedings.

In 2014, Mills got married to Rana Al Saadi, an Iraqi refugee who acquired naturalized American citizenship and was part of the first Trump administration. The duo share two sons together. In May 2025, Mills informed Blaze Media that he and Saadi have been undergoing divorce proceedings for 2.5 years and have been living apart for three years.

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Despite the couple's prominent status, no official divorce filings have been found in the public domain.

Additionally, records suggest that Mills and Al Saadi acquired an opulent estate in Northern Virginia for around $4.2 million in 2017. This nearly 11,000-square-foot property, which was purchased shortly after the establishment of PACEM and Mills' role as a contractor for the State Department, has been listed for sale on four occasions — the latest being in July 2021. It was removed from the market in January but remains unsold.

Who is Rana Al Saadi?

Rana Al Saadi is an Iraqi-American with expertise in national security. She played advisory roles during the Trump administration and co-founded a defense and security firm, PACEM Solutions International, along with its manufacturing division, PACEM Defence. This company has provided equipment and training to the U.S. government and allied nations, with both Mills and Al Saadi occupying leadership roles.

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Al Saadi possesses a robust academic and professional background. She earned her degree in English from Baghdad University and subsequently acquired an Executive MBA in the United States. According to her biography, she has held several senior executive roles and worked with the U.S. Department of State as an Advisor and the U.S. Department of Defence as a Translator/Analyst in Iraq.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shweta Kukreti ...Read More Shweta Kukreti has over 8 years of experience in covering Indian and world politics. She joined the Hindustan Times in 2024 and is primarily assigned to the US desk. She currently works as Deputy Chief Content Producer and reports on a wide range of topics, including US politics, immigration issues (especially H-1B visa) and major global events. Shweta strongly emphasizes team operations, which encompasses monitoring news, delegating tasks, editing, developing comprehensive coverage strategies, and crafting engaging, and data-informed narratives. She received the Digi Star Award at the Hindustan Times within a year of joining for her broad coverage of US politics. In 2025, she earned both a promotion and a redesignation, a significant achievement recognising her contributions and the strong value she brings to the team. She has previously worked with the Indian Express, HTDS, ANI and Republic World. Seniors in all the media organisations recognised her work. Regarding education, she earned a BA (Hons.) in Political Science and a master's degree from Delhi University, and she pursued a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institution of Mass Communication (IIMC). She also holds a diploma in Women's Empowerment and Development from IGNOU University and a French certification course from Alliance Française de Delhi. If not working, you can find her exploring the hills and engaging in adventurous activities in Rishikesh and Himachal Pradesh. She loves to play badminton, volleyball, and chess, and spend time with her friends and family. She also enjoys spiritual activities. Read Less

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