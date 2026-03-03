Critics rip NYC Mayor Mamdani after he labels US-Israel strikes on Iran an 'illegal war': ‘You didn't say a word when…'

The United States and Israel carried out a joint military strike against Iran on February 28, targeting Iranian military bases and government-linked facilities. During the operation, Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and other senior officials were killed, escalating tensions in the region. NYC Mayor Mamdani faces backlash for calling US-Israel strikes on Iran an ‘illegal war’ (AP) In response, New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani publicly criticized the attacks, calling them an “illegal war of aggression.” Mamdani condemns US-Israel strikes on Iran On Saturday, February 28, Mamdani shared a post on his official X account, expressing concern over civilian casualties and the broader consequences of the strikes. "Today's military strikes on Iran - carried out by the United States and Israel - mark a catastrophic escalation in an illegal war of aggression. Bombing cities. Killing civilians. Opening a new theatre of war," he wrote. He added that most Americans want peace rather than further conflict, “Americans do not want this. They do not want another war in pursuit of regime change. They want relief from the affordability crisis. They want peace.” Also Follow: US-Israel attack Iran LIVE

Mayor assures safety for Iranian New Yorkers Mayor Mamdani reassured residents of New York City that his administration is taking proactive measures to protect all communities, particularly Iranian New Yorkers. "I am focused on making sure that every New Yorker is safe. I have been in contact with our Police Commissioner and emergency management officials. We are taking proactive steps, including increasing coordination across agencies and enhancing patrols of sensitive locations out of an abundance of caution," the 34-year old mayor said. He directly addressed the Iranian community in the city and wrote, "Additionally, I want to speak directly to Iranian New Yorkers: you are part of the fabric of this city. You are our neighbours, small business owners, students, artists, workers, and community leaders. You will be safe here." Public reaction to Mayor Mamdani’s statement Mayor Mamdani’s post drew a mix of support and criticism from the public. Some strongly opposed his comments on the US-Israel strikes, questioning his timing and priorities. One Iranian New Yorker wrote that, “Mr @NYCMayor, I say it as an Iranian New Yorker: You are a human garbage. When our people were getting slaughtered and hunted like animals by the Islamic Republic terrorists, you stayed silent. You didn't say a word. Now that the regime, the murderers of our people are under attack, you came out of the woodwork to defend them. You are an Islamist human garbage and I fight your agenda as long as I breathe.”

Another commenter criticized Mamdani for calling it an “illegal war of aggression” before full intelligence was available, “Calling it an 'illegal war of aggression' before you even know the intelligence is pure political theater. National security isn’t decided by vibes or affordability polls. If a hostile regime is escalating, deterrence isn’t optional.”

Some took a more nuanced view, acknowledging Mamdani’s local policy strengths while questioning his foreign policy stance, “i’m glad that Mamdani’s worst ideas are on things that he has no influence on (geopolitics), and his good ideas are things in his control (housing and affordability). furthermore his pro-iran slop keeps leftists in his coalition so we can build things. 10/10 setup really.”