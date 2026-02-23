Crunchyroll down today: What's wrong with streaming platform? How to solve issues amid massive outage

Streaming platform Crunchyroll was down for thousands of users in the US on Sunday. Several social media users posted that the service crashed multiple times. Downdetector, a platform that tracks online outages, showed at least 7,000 reports from Crunchyroll, with 37% complaints about streaming, 24% about the website, and 21% about the application. Crunchyroll was down for thousands on Sunday (Unsplash)

Crunchyroll is yet to respond to the outage. The server page shows no issues.

Dozens of users are reporting issues like buffering, login failures, "server not responding" errors, playback problems, and inability to load episodes or the site/app.

“I think the servers are down for everyone right now. It's not just you,” one person wrote on X, platform formerly known as Twitter.

“you can't be serious rn @Crunchyroll😭 it seems it's down but before it went down it kicked me out and told me I need to resubscribe tf,” another person tweeted.

“I’m rewatching Fairy Tail lol. I tried logging just now on via my iPad and it’s working but the online server seems to be down,” a third user posted.

What's wrong? The problems are likely due to:

High traffic from the ongoing Winter anime season and end-of-year binges.

Possible backend or CDN issues (Crunchyroll relies on services like AWS/Cloudflare, which have caused past disruptions).

No widespread DDoS or hack confirmed; it's more consistent with overload or regional connectivity glitches.

How to troubleshoot and fix Issues Check official status first Go to status.crunchyroll.com — if it shows "All Services Are Running," the problem may be local or intermittent.

Basic fixes Restart your device, router/modem (unplug 30 seconds), and the Crunchyroll app/browser.

Clear cache and cookies (browser) or app cache/data (mobile).

Switch between Wi-Fi and mobile data

Log out and back in; try incognito/private mode.

App-specific solutions Update the Crunchyroll app to the latest version (App Store/Google Play).

Force close and relaunch; reinstall if needed.

For smart TVs/Roku/Fire TV: restart the device or re-add the app.

If playback buffers/freezes Lower video quality in settings (auto → 720p or lower).

Use wired connection if possible.

Test on another device (phone vs. TV vs. PC).